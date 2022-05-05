Today is May 5, more and more an occasion to observe Cinco de Mayo in the United States — widely interpreted as a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage.
Revelers mark the occasion with parades, parties and traditional foods such as tacos and mole poblano — not unlike the annual observance of St. Patrick’s Day. Indeed, Cinco de Mayo in many ways is a bigger deal in the U.S., particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations, than in Mexico itself.
According to history.com, some of that is the result of confusion over what May 5 means to Mexico — it is not the date of Mexican independence.
May 5, 1861, is the date of the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.
According to history.com, Benito Juárez, a lawyer and member of the Indigenous Zapotec tribe, was elected president of Mexico in 1861, a time of financial ruin after years of internal strife, and the new president was forced to default on debt payments to European governments.
In response, France, Britain and Spain sent naval forces to Veracruz demanding repayment. Britain and Spain negotiated with Mexico and withdrew their forces, but France’s Napoleon III attempted to carve an empire out of Mexican territory. An army of 6,000 French troops set out to attack Puebla de Los Angeles, a small town in east-central Mexico.
Juárez organized a force of 2,000 loyal men — many of them either Indigenous Mexicans or of mixed ancestry — and sent them to fortify Puebla. The French army attacked and was repulsed after a daylong battle.
The victory over a European power’s troops served to bolster Juarez’s government and inspired the resistance movement in Mexico. In 1867, helped in part by military support and political pressure from the U.S., France withdrew from Mexico.
The actual Independence Day for Mexico is celebrated on Sept. 16 — the date in 1810 when a revolutionary priest issued a call to arms that amounted to a declaration of war against the Spanish colonial government.