BOB CLARK, city editor: I’m thankful for my wife and family, my republic and the freedom we share.

I’m also thankful for those who strive to make the community better, as well as those who open their hearts (and wallets) to help others — such as on GivingTuesday. Take a break from Amazon and help someone do good in our community.

