BOB CLARK, city editor: I’m thankful for my wife and family, my republic and the freedom we share.
I’m also thankful for those who strive to make the community better, as well as those who open their hearts (and wallets) to help others — such as on GivingTuesday. Take a break from Amazon and help someone do good in our community.
On a more material level, I’m thankful for “spatchcocked” turkey — Google it now, thank me later. I dare you to find a better way to get fully cooked turkey in 90 minutes without lighting your house on fire with a deep fryer. Just carve it before putting it on the table, as the presentation may be a bit “provocative.”
KELLEN M. QUIGLEY, reporter/editor: Anytime you see on TV or hear on the radio — or read in the newspaper — a special segment on what people are thankful for this holiday season, the same answers pop up again and again. Friends and family, good health, a caring and giving community, etc. Of course I am thankful for all those things, but I want to dig a little deeper.
I’m thankful for when my cat curls up in my lap on the couch when I’m watching a movie. I’m thankful for the taste of a fresh blueberry picked on a beautiful summer afternoon. I’m thankful for the feel of an old book in my hands while reading on the back deck. I’m thankful for the smell of warm cookies right out of the oven. And I’m thankful for the sound of a golf ball dropping into the hole on a long birdie putt.
There’s no doubt about the importance a network of relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbors plays in having a thankful life. But there are so many small, specific moments and blessings that make life even better that I, and most of us, might not appreciate every other day of the year.
RICK MILLER, reporter: I am ever thankful for my family. I am also thankful for their good health and for mine.
I am thankful for all of the good deeds by groups and individuals trying to help those who are in need of help in uncertain times. I am also thankful when I get the chance to tell these stories. Thanks to those of you who called to suggest stories, too.
I am thankful for the vaccines, medicines and treatments developed over the last three years for COVID-19. I wish more people had taken it seriously from the beginning and more people could have been saved.
J.P. BUTLER, group sports editor: In these increasingly turbulent times, economically, politically and socially, I try to be thankful for the little things that we probably too often take for granted: A family, many of them nearby, which loves and supports me, great friends, a good job with a steady paycheck and my health...
I’m also thankful that, again, the Buffalo Bills might have a chance at winning the Super Bowl.
SAM WILSON, sports reporter/editor: I consider myself very fortunate to be where I am. I get to do a job I enjoy — watching and writing about sports for a living — and have the fortune of readers who care deeply about their local high school and other area teams. For that I am always thankful.
I’m also thankful for an exciting year in our family. My parents moved out of our childhood home into a smaller, cozy home that they really seem to love. And our family officially grew one deeper with a lovely wedding ceremony last month for my sister and her longtime boyfriend, now husband. I’m thankful for the new apartment my girlfriend and I moved into this month, and our rescue pup who has a little more room to play and is always so happy to see us when we come home.
And I’m thankful that all of us — the pup included — will get to spend some time with our families this weekend.
JIM ECKSTROM, executive editor: I certainly give thanks every day for the health and well-being of my family and friends. And I consider myself lucky for every moment I get to spend in the Twin Tiers’ woods or beside its streams.
But I also give heartfelt thanks to the folks who are listed here. The staff at the Times Herald work hard every day to keep bringing you the news — in a time when the news is more important than ever.
It’s not easy — and it can often be thankless — to work for a newspaper in 2022, but these people keep plugging along in telling stories and informing our communities. I also mention layout editor Corey Dieteman; part-time staffers Cindy Wagner, Brian McClellan and Kathryn Ross; part-time layout editor Hannah Walker and part-time sports contributor Jeff Madigan — they are all important pieces to the “daily miracle.”
Thanks also to every member of the Times Herald/Bradford Publishing team in all departments, from circulation and advertising to the press room and the folks who deliver the bundles of papers to the post offices.
Finally, I give thanks for the readers who still “take the paper” and the businesses owners who recognize the value in advertising. As long as you are out there, we’ll continue to serve you.
To all, a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving.