For all the recent leaning toward fall, it’s still summer. Labor Day weekend is here, and while we’ve enjoyed the recent mellow days of 70s — and nights down in the 50s — 80-degree temperatures are coming back in the first part of next week.
The autumnal equinox — the true arrival of fall — is not until Sept. 22.
But that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start speculating about how tough — or mild? — the coming winter season might be. For what it’s worth, The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts our region will see a decidedly mild winter with warmer-than-normal temperatures and more rain than snow.
“Winter temperatures will be much above normal, on average, despite cold periods in in early and mid-December, from late December into early January, in early to mid-January, and in late January,” the 2021 edition of the Almanac forecasts for what it calls the Lower Lakes region.
The Lower Lakes region is west of Chicago and Milwaukee, reaches up north to upper Michigan and extends east to include Cattaraugus County and Olean and Buffalo and Erie County to the north.
“Precipitation will be near normal,” the Almanac reports for the region. “Snowfall will be below normal in most areas, with with the snowiest periods in early and mid-December, mid- to late February, and early to mid-March.”
April, which we often regretfully include as a winter month in these parts, “will have near-normal temperatures, on average, with precipitation above normal.”
Overall in the Upper Midwest and into the Northeast, the Almanac predicts snowfall levels will be greater than normal in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and the Northeast, but below normal in most other areas that receive snow.
Temperatures will be higher than normal across the northern tier of the United States, the Almanac predicts.
For what it’s worth.