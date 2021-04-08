Nicholas Smith, a Jamestown Community College student from Wellsville, is a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the academic team program by recognizing 50 gold, 50 silver and 50 bronze scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion. The foundation partners with the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in recognizing top students.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges.
The students are nominated for the Coca-Cola academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.
“I am so proud of Nick’s accomplishments,” says Dr. Renee Funke, JCC’s Phi Theta Kappa co-advisor. “Nick has a great eye for detail and has brought a lot to our PTK Alpha Psi Omega chapter as our vice president.”
Smith is enrolled in JCC’s Math & Science program on the Olean campus, with a focus on biology. He plans to transfer to the University at Buffalo in the fall with the intention of becoming a doctor of physical therapy.
“I need college to do what I want in life,” says Smith, who is a non-traditional adult student. “This scholarship means that I will have a tiny bit less stress to deal with when I finish my education. And that little bit is much appreciated.”
Smith and fellow Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in both local and statewide ceremonies and will also be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, held virtually today through Saturday.
PTK is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.