There’s birthdays — and then there’s BIRTHDAYS.
Glenda Golden of Olean celebrates her 105th birthday today — she was born on this day in 1915 in Houghton. She moved to Olean after marrying Dr. John Golden, when he opened his dental practice here. Dr. Golden passed away in 1996.
As a way to mark her birthday without a gathering in this time of coronavirus, her son, Thomas Golden, put a call out to family and friends to contribute well-wishes.
We received so many emailed messages that we couldn’t use them all, but here are several:
• Aunt Glenda, stand-in Mom, best friend and always there for me.
Auntie, you are the best. Getting to 105 years old is not an easy task, but you did it. Now, next year when you turn 106 we will have a really big party. We should all be out of the COVID-19 shutdown.
By then I will bring the cake and, of course, Richard. I’ll leave the kitty at home — Love Nancy Jo and Richard
• There isn’t enough paper to tell all that I would like to say about this amazing lady. She is like a mother and great friend rolled into one. She has been coming to my house as the guest of honor for Thanksgiving for over 20 years.
If you have lunch at her house, she would say ... you bring the tuna fish and I will get the champagne! Love her dearly. Thanks for many great times. — Betsy Zampogna
• I have had the privilege to be nephew and godson to Glenda Golden. Glenda is my Dad’s sister. My grandparents had died prior to my birth on my father’s side.
My GG, or Auntie Glenda, was the closest thing I have had to a grandmother on my Dad’s side. My GG has been a Gift of Life for so many of us and has extended herself to our entire family. Numerous cousins and extended family can attest to this and she has kept our family together. As my Cousin Nancy says, “Everyone comes home to Glenda.” — Jason Burgess
• At holiday tables when there are 24-30 people seated, there are, naturally, multiple conversations. But when Glenda starts to relate a story or tell one of her clever, suggestive jokes, all attention is on her as no one wants to miss what she has to say. Glenda is a gracious, fun-loving woman whose marvelous attitude makes her a superb role model for any age. God bless! — Joan Gollaher
• To my favorite “Martini on the rocks with a twist to the left” lady, you’ve always been my No. 1 fan, which makes you the best Grandma anyone could ever have.
Despite making me wait to eat dinner until two SLOWLY drunk martinis had weighed down your throat, I love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. We’ll always have our memories of special nights at the old Olean staples like the Beef ‘N’ Barrel, the Castle, Ho-sta-gah, The Old Library and, of course, Luigi’s (where Grandpa could never keep his shirt clean of spaghetti sauce). Places that spoiled me into thinking it was NORMAL to see hummingbirds and flying squirrels enjoying their dinners alongside our own. — Charlotte Golden
• One very special occasion that always stands out is being able to be a part of Glenda’s 100th birthday party, and having a toast with her while she sat in the original Dr. Golden’s dentist chair. — Eric Weatherell, Mickey’s Restaurant
• To me she is my “Auntie Glenda.” I have been blessed by her knowledge and encouragement in quilting. Glenda is a very talented streamstress. Having sewn all my life I shared her quilting enthusiasm. She has inspired me by passing along the tools of the trade. Here are a few of the cherished items I have received over the years: my first Raggedy Ann was handmade by her, which I still have to this day and I proudly display my Christmas stocking embellished by beads and sequins during the holiday. I am wishing her a very Happy Birthday with lots of hugs, kisses and love! — Tammy Falkner
• Gigi taught me how to quilt. She taught me how the Amish always made a deliberate mistake somewhere in the quilt, to represent that only God could make everything perfect. She always had a favorite joke or saying, and many of them related to quilting. When she greeted me at the door, she would hug me warmly and joke, “Come on in honey, I am a quilter, and my house is in PIECES.” She taught me that “quilts connect the past with the present and the future.” — Susan Golden