With warmer weather arriving — at least in theory for now — the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Ardent Solutions and the Allegany County Traffic Safety Board reminds motorists drivers, especially in rural areas of the Southern Tier, should keep an eye out for slow-moving vehicles (SMVs) such as farm equipment, road construction equipment and horse and buggies.
A slow-moving vehicle is described as one traveling 25 mph or below and should have a Slow-Moving Vehicle Emblem (SMVE) visibly displayed.
Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney says motorists can stay safe by being alert for slow-moving vehicle emblems, reflectors, or flashing lights; slowing down when a slow-moving vehicle sign is seen; passing with caution and by being aware of possible left-sided turns.
Drivers are reminded to follow all applicable laws when approaching or passing a slow-moving vehicle.
Now, about that weather, wet snow was possible into this morning and the high was only expected to be in the upper 30s. Wet snow was also possible later tonight.
Sunday’s forecast looks downright wintry, with snow possible and a high of only 32. The overnight low will fall to the teens into Monday and the high that day will only be in the 20s.
Temperatures will remain chilly well into the week, with some higher temperatures called for by Thursday.
In any case, the calendar says spring, but folks in these parts know that snow and cold are usual for the end of March. We’re used to the weather ups and downs of this time of year.