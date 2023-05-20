When the Archbishop Walsh High School Class of 1972 decided to install a monument to memorialize one of its deceased members outside the school 30 years ago, they didn’t foresee the school moving.
But because it is, the class decided to move the monument, too.
While the school is moving to the former St. John’s School campus on North Union Street, the memorial to Joe Hesse is now on the grounds of the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse in Allegany.
Anne Holliday, communications coordinator for the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, shares with us the story:
Classmate Paul Abdo explained that during the class reunion in 1992 classmates decided to plant a tree outside the school and place a memorial rock for Hesse, who had recently died in an automobile accident.
During the 50th class reunion they were pleased to see that the tree had grown a lot, and they spent some time cleaning up the stone and the area around it. Then they learned that Walsh was moving and decided they wanted to relocate the stone.
They contacted Hesse’s sister Maggie Nuss and discussed possibly moving the stone to the St. Bonaventure Cemetery but, for a number of reasons, that couldn’t be done.
Abdo said while he and classmate Dr. John Miller were walking from the cemetery toward the Motherhouse, they noticed a cement slab and a couple of benches and said, “Wow, this could be a site for the memorial.”
After they learned the property belonged to the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, they contacted Walsh’s president, Dr. Colleen Taggerty, who then contacted Motherhouse administrator Jaclyn Moore.
Moore said her first thought was that it would be a very fitting place for the memorial. She said Nuss talked about how, as a child, her brother used to play in the area so it seemed like the perfect place. Moore added that many of the Sisters taught at Walsh and would have known Hesse.
Following the initial meeting with classmates and family, Moore went to Local Minister Sister Judith Terrameo, who also advocated for the property to be used. They already had a meeting scheduled with congregational leadership and, during that time, they asked Congregational Minister Sister Margaret Magee for her permission.
“The Sisters, all, are so generous and kindhearted by nature,” Moore said. “The go-ahead was just another show of that.”
Abdo said, “Everything was starting to come into place, but we wanted to wait until spring … wait until the ground wasn’t frozen.”
Earlier this month, Abdo and Miller moved the stone to its new location near the grotto.
“It was a lot heavier than we expected,” Abdo said with a chuckle, “but we got it there. I don’t know how we did it. It was a really heavy stone.”
Motherhouse maintenance supervisor John Bhe and Abdo dug the hole for the stone and several people cleaned off the area and spray painted the benches. Abdo said Art Mohagen, who worked with Hesse’s father at Allegany Central School, touched up the painting on the stone, and did a great job.
Moore said, “Our maintenance department made it a priority to clean up the area, and it truly turned out to be perfect.”
When the site was ready, they contacted family, friends and classmates and arranged a ceremony, which was held on Tuesday. Father Michael Reyes, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish, “was nice enough to do a little service for us,” Abdo said. “Some readings, and a blessing.”
Moore said everyone was pleased. “The placement, the people, the blessing. It was beautiful.”
Abdo said they also brought a bottle of Jack Daniels and, after the service drank a toast to Hesse and told old stories about him.
He said the classmates who couldn’t be at the get-together have been updated by way of the class (private) Facebook page.