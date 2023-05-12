Long known as a center of American knife-making, Little Valley is celebrating its history while also raising needed funds for the library, beautification committee and other long-term projects.
T-shirts made in Little Valley by Schubert Enterprises are on sale at the Memorial Library of Little Valley for $25, with all profits going to local non-profit groups.
“This is a wonderful local effort to highlight our history while bringing people into our library,” said Linda McCubbin, library director. “Little Valley’s knife-making history is unparalleled, and our library offers rare items from our 200-year history, as well as many programs, top-rate collections and a safe place for kids to learn.”
The fundraising campaign and tees are the brainchild of Little Valley alumnus and author Brad Lockwood, who has documented his hometown’s history.
“‘The Village of Knives’ was the calling-card for Little Valley a century ago, when more cutlery companies operated here than anywhere in the world,” he said. “We wanted to compile and list all of those companies, jobbers and masters included, for posterity.”
On the back of the T-shirts are some interesting facts, like W.R. Case & Son appearing without the “s” in Sons, which was only added when the company moved to Bradford, Pa.
Also listed is Union Cutlery/Ka-Bar, which were originated by the Brown brothers in a small home on Erie Street in Little Valley.
From W.R. Case & Son to Cattaraugus Cutlery, Kinfolks and independent masters like Max Krug, Little Valley’s history in knife-making has recently been recognized.
Historic status and official markers were recently placed for Case Brothers Cutlery — as well as the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds and Civil War Memorial — by the Pomeroy Foundation.
More markers and annual events are also in the works, as knife collectors around the world want to visit the town where their favorite items were originally handcrafted.
“It’s truly an honor to be part of the Case family and such amazing American history,” said John Burrell, a fourth-generation Case knifemaker and the village of Ellicottville mayor.
Burrell runs TopFlight Early American Cutlery, which issues limited-edition, custom knives to honor his family.
“We all started in Little Valley, so keeping these famous names alive is everything,” he added.
“The Village of Knives” tees are available at the Memorial Library of Little Valley, 110 Rock City St., for $25 each. Costs increase for sizes XXL and above. Due to demand from knife collectors around the world, shipping may be arranged. Call (716) 938-6301 for more information.