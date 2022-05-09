Average gasoline prices in New York have risen 17.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.48/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The Olean area, meanwhile, was holding back from that average price — at least as of Monday — at just under $4.40/g for 87 octane. The local price was at $4.31/g a week ago.
Prices in New York are 29.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.51/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in New York to start this week was $3.88/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.41/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.31/g Monday. The national average was up 19.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood $1.36/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Meanwhile, the national average for diesel fuel hit a new record Monday at $5.54/g, according to AAA. One year ago the price was $3.11. In New York, the average price for diesel is $6.38, which is also a record high. One year ago the price was $3.19.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.35, up 12 cents from last week; Syracuse at $4.41/g, up 16 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $4.41/g, up 10.8 cents per gallon from last week.
“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season.”
Not only are diesel prices at a record high, De Haan says, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98 cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium.
“While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods,” he says.