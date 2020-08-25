Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital employees packed 450 backpacks last week with a variety of school supplies which will benefit area elementary students this school year.
The donated backpacks will be distributed to students who might otherwise go without necessary school supplies. In its tenth year, the program benefits students in Bradford, Smethport and Otto-Eldred schools in Pennsylvania; and Olean, Delevan, Friendship, Hinsdale and Salamanca schools in New York. Students receiving the backpacks will find items such as pencils, erasers, scissors, paper, crayons, rulers, glue sticks and folders to start the school year. All items are donated by employees at BRMC and OGH.
“While there was uncertainty associated with this year’s school year, we felt it was important to make sure our area’s students were prepared regardless of how their education was delivered. The To Pack a Backpack program assures area elementary students are able to start their school years with the support and supplies that will help them succeed academically. Our employees look forward to this program every year to make sure children have the supplies they need. Once again our staff stepped up,” said Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Upper Allegheny Health System.
The backpack program is part of the hospital’s Community Connections initiative, a program where employees volunteer their time to educate the community on a variety of health and wellness issues to promote healthier lifestyles and address community health, safety and social needs in the hospitals’ service areas.
Upper Allegheny Health System is the parent company of Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, members of Kaleida Health, Buffalo.