We usually try to spread out our updates on gasoline prices — we just had one in Wednesday’s edition — but news has moved this week that we felt was cause for a follow-up.
Motorists should brace themselves for even higher gas prices in the days ahead, enhanced by the extreme cold weather hitting much of the country. GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline may jump 10-20 cents per gallon from its current price of $2.54 per gallon over the next two weeks as millions of barrels of refining capacity has gone offline due to the extreme cold in the South, with little relief on the horizon as overall gasoline demand continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As if on cue, the most-posted price in Olean for regular increased 3 cents on Thursday to just under $2.68/g.
GasBuddy says such an increase in prices could lead the national average to rise to $2.65-$2.75 per gallon, resulting in the highest prices since 2019 and the highest seasonal prices in more than five years.
GasBuddy says 11 refineries in Texas and one in Kansas have at least partially shut due to the extremely cold weather. Refineries are exposed to the elements, and unlike facilities in the northern U.S. which are prepared for cold weather, few refineries in the south have protection from these historically low temperatures.
The national average could rise closer to $3 per gallon as we near Memorial Day weekend — and as refineries eventually begin to switch over to EPA-mandated cleaner summer fuels. While a $3/gal national average is far from guaranteed, the odds are certainly rising.
GasBuddy says the market could get doused in cold water, however, should OPEC, which controls a third of global oil production, raise production in the weeks or months ahead.