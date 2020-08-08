United Way of Cattaraugus County has held Community Day in June for as long as anyone can remember. But like most things in 2020, things are a little different.
“It was one event that has been a constant,” said Sue McAuley, executive director. “I’ve been here for about six years, and it was the first event I worked on when I came here. It was always scheduled the first Friday in June.”
But with the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, organizers debated whether or not to hold the event. It was decided to postpone the event and move it into August.
“We put it off as long as we could without having an issue with daylight,” said McAuley. “We’re going to provide masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to all the volunteers. We’re also going to change our system to limit contact between volunteers and those who wish to donate by buying a paper. With these safeguards in place, we—myself, our Board and many of the volunteers—felt we should go ahead with the event.”
The volunteers — gloved, masked, and wearing reflective vests — will be at different intersections in the county selling the special supplement to the Olean Times Herald. The supplement will showcase United Way member agencies.
“The work being done by our agencies through this pandemic is amazing,” said McAuley. “Some of them have been doing work virtually, while others have continued to provide essential services throughout the lockdown. “
The United Way campaign currently supports 19 member agencies and 21 programs. These programs touch all ages and every community in Cattaraugus County. One in four county residents benefit from a United Way-funded program. For more information on United Way programs or to give to the United Way campaign, visit the United Way of Cattaraugus County’s website at www.uwcattco.org or call the United Way at 716-372-3620
