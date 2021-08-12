The United Way of Cattaraugus County will conduct its annual Community Day Newspaper Sale from 6:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, with volunteers at intersections throughout the county selling special United Way issues of the Olean Times Herald for $1.
“We’re all looking forward to it,” says Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way. “We have great volunteers, and they are ready to go.”
The sale is traditionally held in June, but the pandemic moved it to August in 2020. Construction was the cause of the delay this year.
“Several of our corners in Olean and Salamanca were impacted,” McAuley says. “We consulted with officials, and everyone agreed it would be better to keep it in August this year.”
The gold cone for best seller is up for grabs again this year.
“Salamanca took first last year,” McAuley says. “Will they be able to repeat that success this year, or will someone else prevail? We’ll have to wait and see.”
Proceeds from the newspaper sale benefit the United Way’s annual campaign, which supports 17 programs at 16 member agencies. These programs touch all ages and every community in Cattaraugus County. One in four County residents benefit from a United Way-funded program.
For more information on United Way programs or to give to the United Way campaign, visit the United Way of Cattaraugus County’s website at www.uwcattco.org or call the United Way at (716) 372-3620.