A reminder that the United Way of Cattaraugus County will conduct its annual Community Day newspaper sale from 6:30 to 9 a.m. Friday.
Volunteers will be at intersections throughout Cattaraugus County selling special United Way issues of the Olean Times Herald.
“We’re all looking forward to it,” says Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way. “We have great volunteers, and they are ready to go — Mayor (Bill) Aiello has volunteered to help us in Olean and Mayor (Michael R.) Smith will be selling in Salamanca.”
The COVID-19 pandemic shifted the sale from its usual day in June to August this year. Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks during the sale.
“We also have a system set with our volunteers to collect money and distribute papers using containers,” McAuley says. “But if you are working remotely, you can still participate by donating at our website at www.uwcattco.org or by calling our office at 372-3620.”
Construction at the Front and Main intersection has also led to some reshuffling for some of the sellers this year.
“That was our top corner last year,” McAuley says. “Ira Katzenstein and the volunteers at that corner won the ‘Gold Cone’ for top selling last year. We’re working with the City right now to relocate the volunteers to a different corner to sell.”
The gold cones are up for grabs again this year.
“Salamanca was close second last year,” McAuley says. “So it will be interesting to see if they take that top spot this year. We also had several corners earn gold cones for selling out of their newspapers, and I know that they want to repeat with those as well.”
Proceeds from the newspaper sale benefit the United Way’s annual campaign, which supports 21 programs at 19 member agencies. These programs touch all ages and every community in Cattaraugus County. One in four County residents benefit from a United Way-funded program.
For more information on United Way programs or to give to the United Way campaign, visit the United Way of Cattaraugus County’s website at www.uwcattco.org or call the United Way at 372-3620.