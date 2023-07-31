The first full moon of August will appear in the sky Tuesday night — it’s the full Sturgeon Moon, which we will get to momentarily.
But, wait, did we write the FIRST full moon of the month of August, which also arrives on Tuesday? In fact we did, because August has two full Moons this year, the Sturgeon Moon, and then there will be a full Blue Moon on Wednesday, Aug. 30 — and The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us it will be the closest “supermoon” of the year.
Tuesday’s full moon will reach peak illumination at 2:32 p.m., but that evening, look toward the southeast after sunset to see the Sturgeon Moon rising. August’s full moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer.
There are four supermoons in a row this year, the Almanac explains, with the Aug. 1 supermoon the second of this unusual sequence. “‘Supermoon’ is a catchy term for what astronomers call ‘a perigean full Moon,’ which is when the full moon happens at (or very near) the exact time when the moon is closest to us in its orbit,” the Almanac explains.
A supermoon exceeds the disk size of an average-sized moon by up to 8% and the brightness of an average-sized full moon by some 16%. You may not perceive the difference in size, but a supermoon will appear brighter in the sky.
Later in the month, a second full moon, a Blue Moon, will make an appearance. The term Blue Moon is most commonly used when we have two full Moons in a single month. On Wednesday, August 30, the Full Moon will peak at 9:36 p.m.
The Almanac informs that the Aug. 30-31 supermoon will be the closest, biggest and brightest full supermoon of 2023. It’s exceptionally close in moon miles from Earth (222,043 miles). The next time we’ll have a closer full supermoon is Nov. 5, 2025, when the moon lies 221,817 miles from Earth.