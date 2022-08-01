From a 1922 advertisement for the latest in washing machines to Olean North End boys answering for their filching, to the proposed construction of a canal linking Lake Erie with the Allegheny River and the battle over spraying to kill mosquitoes over Olean, we take a look back.
1922
July 29 — Miller Hardware Company of 135-139 Union St. advertises its new washing machine: “The 1900 Cataract Electric Washer will solve your laundry problem.” The advertisement in the Olean Evening Times reads: “You see, because of that magical Figure 8 movement, the water swishes back and forth through the clothes four times as often as in the ordinary washer. ... Then take that smooth copper tub — no heavy parts to lift out and clean after the wash is finished — nothing to rub against the clothes and cause wear and tear!”
Aug. 3 — The Evening Times headline reads: “Twenty Boys Settle For 50 Melons,” as the newspaper reports that the group of North End youths, charged with stealing the 50 watermelons from an Erie Railroad car, were arraigned before Police Court Judge Dennis Keating. “The value of the melons was placed at $20, and the boys were released when they produced $1 each. They admitted they took the melons, and they vouched for the quality. Detective Samuel J. Locke of the Erie Railroad police rounded up the boys.”
1947
July 28 — Construction of a canal to link the Allegheny River and Lake Erie via the Conewango Valley is urged by Nelson Fuller, Olean’s water superintendent, before 60 members of the Rotary Club of Oil City, Pa. Fuller described his plan for building an 184-mile waterway from East Brady, Pa., to Silver Creek on Lake Erie, which would connect the Allegheny and the lake and thereby join the Eastern Seaboard to the Mississippi River. Fuller believes the canal would be “the cheapest one to construct, would provide flood control for Pittsburgh, would drain and develop great agricultural enterprises in the valuable silt loam soils of the Conewango region and the Upper Allegheny Valley would not be disturbed by a super dam and reservoir.” He calls the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan to build the Kinzua Dam “illegal” and a scheme to dilute the acid mine wastes in the river above Pittsburgh.
Aug. 1 — With an expected all-time high enrollment at St. Bonaventure College boosted by approximately 1,000 former servicemen on the GI Bill, the Veterans Administration sends five of its Buffalo regional office officials to Olean to confer with local officials. “With approximately 1,000 former servicemen expected at St. Bonaventure, the process of enrollment if going to be a formidable task,” says John J. Hamacher, supervising training officer for the VA in Olean.
1972
July 30 — Sunshine and warm weather provide the backdrop for record-breaking attendance for the opening day of the 130th Cattaraugus County Fair in Little Valley. Reported attendance was 10,546, nearly 1,400 more than was recorded on opening day the year before. Various rock bands provided entertainment, while there was a veterans parade and numerous 4-H animal showings got underway. In Olean, the work of 48 artists was on display in Lincoln Park as the Olean Art Association hosted its annual outdoor show.
July 31 — Citing “The Boom in Bicycles” locally, an Olean Times Herald editorial highlights the need for safety lanes and specific trails for bicycling — an opinion that shows remarkable foresight considering developments decades later in the city. “Sooner or later, Olean’s city fathers must take a look at bicycling. ... Can bike trails be established, as on certain streets during certain hours, or along our dikes? Or can trails be newly constructed just for cyclists?” the editorial asks.
1997
July 29 — Aerial spraying to kill mosquitoes is scheduled to take place over Olean, but portions of the city will be skipped at the request of Mayor John Ash. The mayor had asked the Cattaraugus County Health Department to avoid spraying over areas where residents’ complaints about mosquitoes were considered low. Opponents of using insecticide to kill mosquitoes had also argued that there were more-safe and effective ways to control mosquitoes, although Common Council members said they wouldn’t abandon using insecticide before a better, proven alternative is found.
July 30 — Olean Common Council and and the police department agree that the city does not need a curfew for children. “We stopped just short of supporting a curfew,” Police Chief Patrick Brandow said. “I think we can step up our current practices and accomplish the same goals without establishing a formal curfew.” The chief said, under the current policy, if an officer encounters a child wandering around late at night the parents are contacted.