From a fight over Bolshevism to packed houses at St. Bonaventure’s dorms, from a foiled bank heist to cleaning up East Olean, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Oct. 5 — While the nation keeps its attention on the World Series — former Olean ball great John McGraw managing the New York Giants against Babe Ruth and the New York Yankees in a best-of-nine series with 10 Hall of Famers — Salamanca has its eyes on a three day old game. The game, held Sunday between the Salamanca Tigers and the St. Augusta’s of Depew, quit play in the bottom of the eighth due to a disagreement on scoring. With Depew one run ahead and one out, Salamanca’s Frank Solarek started to steal home on a high fly ball — with Solarek making it to home before it was caught. The ball was thrown to first, Solarek tagged up at third and then ran home as the throw to first went wild, and the run was counted. Depew quit the match afterward.
Oct. 6 — George Gamatsis of Salamanca got off with a $150 fine for stabbing a man with a butcher knife. Gamatsis claimed he was in a debate with the victim over wages in the country and the man made derogatory, Bolshevik remarks against the U.S. Taking up the cudgels for the good old U.S.A., he told the victim that if he didn’t like the country then why did he not return to his native land. A battle with dishes in the railroad boarding house of a work gang followed and ended with the stabbing. Ten years in the country and working for the Erie railroad, the Greek immigrant’s lawyer noted he supports an aged father and several sisters and deserved a break.
1946
Oct. 4 — Some of the state veterans’ housing units are expected to be ready by Oct. 15, officials reported to the Common Council. So far, 97 applications for the 50 housing units have been received, with 17 eviction cases and 13 cases where husband and wife were forced to live apart due to a lack of housing in the city among the applicants. Rentals are expected to range between $32.50 to $48 a month with utilities included. Olean has applied for another 50 units or for state funds to build those units on its own.
Oct. 6 — Classes began for the 1946-47 college year at St. Bonaventure College with around 1,200 students — including hundreds of World War II veterans. President Rev. Thomas Plassmann reported that for the first time classes will be held at the noon hour to accommodate all the students. Housing is crowded, he said, with a considerable number of students in the gymnasium. A cafeteria has been established in the basement of the Hickey Memorial dining hall to supply additional feeding facilities. Students also come from as far as Brazil and Australia this year, Plassmann added.
1971
Oct. 4 — The Olean Huskies did everything right in the weekend’s matchup with Orchard Park — except win. Falling 19-0, coach Dave McCauley noted that despite the scoreless play, “from the middle of the second period on, we dominated the game” with 65 plays versus 45 plays. Despite being the third straight loss, McCauley said this game wasn’t a rout like the first two. The key to a defense that forced five punts was middle linebacker Mark Shaw, a sophomore wrestler who never started a game before at 5-3 and 128 pounds who led the team in tackles with 12.
Oct. 5 — A great bank burglary at the State Bank of Belmont netted a whopping $47.73, it is reported. All this despite the thief or thieves coming well prepared. Several attempts were made to break into the bank’s main vault, including cutting the door with an oxy-acetylene torch and breaking through from the cellar several times — once with hydraulic jacks and the other with a drill. The FBI, State Police and the sheriff are on the case, however.
1996
Oct. 7 — Most Oleanders didn’t appear to watch Saturday’s presidential debate between Bill Clinton and Sen. Bob Dole, but those who did gave the nod to the president. Debating at Chautauqua Institute the next county over, several readers said the debate was fair and friendly between two professionals, but a lack of aggressiveness and force from Dole was a major criticism. Others said the debate had no clear winner — and none thought either candidate would help, for example, 20 workers losing their jobs at Stroehmann’s Bakery in Olean.
Oct. 9 — The Environmental Protection Agency will ask four Olean companies to help clean up pollution that made East Olean well water unsafe to drink during the early 1980s. The agency announced plans to remove oils contaminated with industrial degreaser trichloroethylene after $2 million had already been spent in cleanups which shuttered three city wells and several private ones. Companies including Alcas, Cooper Industries and Olean Advanced Products assisted with the effort.