From a carrot liked so much they put a ring on it to calls of caution against whooping cough and polio, from Olean taking the lead at the VFW Auxiliary to a new home for local Lutherans, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Sept. 16 — Vegetables of the East Side have adopted a new style. It was introduced by a carrot found in the garden of Silvester Frank, of 1113 E. State St. When dug by Mr. Frank, it was noticed that the vegetable was smaller in the middle than at the ends. Investigation showed that the ring had prevented full growth. The carrot was turned over to Policeman Silvester Cole, who placed it on exhibition in the police station.
Sept. 20 — The third annual meeting of the state Oil Producers Association is set for tomorrow, and will bring together the largest number of oil producers ever assembled within the state. One of the hot topics of discussion is the process of flooding old wells based on research at local sites to improve oil flows. The keynote speaker will be Rufus Barrett Stone of Bradford, speaking about the “Oil Fields of Tomorrow” and Detroit Times editor James Schermehorn on “Halt! Who goes there?”
1945
Sept. 14 — Dr. John A. Johnson, city health commissioner, issued an appeal to parents of children with whooping cough, or pertussis, to keep their children at home. There is no quarantine, Johnson said, except that the children are not supposed to be in contact with other children who have not had it. “Bronchitis and pneumonia often follow whooping cough,” Johnson said of the disease, sometimes called the 100-day cough due to its longevity. In addition, a fifth case of infantile paralysis was recorded in Olean for the year today. The new case was a 31-year-old woman. To date, three of the reported cases were in adults over 23 years of age.
Sept. 17 — New life for the No. 4 plant at the National AMmunition Company in Eldred is in the cards, company officials said. The 30,000-square-foot plant is being purchased by Whitman-Jesson Inc. to manufacture upholstered furniture. Between 200 and 300 jobs are expected. Officials had hoped to find a facility in Olean, but were happy to be setting up shop just eight miles away. During the war, the firm made fuse assemblies for rocket bombs. The firm would continue its Ford dealership in Olean, as well.
1970
Sept. 14 — More than 500 guests gathered in Olean to honor Mary Cottone of North Fifth Street, the new national president of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She was elected head of the 440,000-member group at its national convention in Florida in August. Guests included VFW Commander-in-Chief Herbert Rainwater of California, head of the 1.5-million member group. She will take a leave of absence from Dresser Clark to carry out her new duties. Her husband, Abe, will take some time off from the firm to accompany her on some of her travels, including a trip to visit VFWs in Hawaii and a journey around the world as an ambassador for the group.
Sept. 15 — A broken door and crushed table were the result of St. Bonaventure moving to a new class registration system for the fall semester. Registrar Jerome Miller noted that 2,100 students packed the St. Bonaventure Student Center during a three-hour rush brought on by dropping the college’s computerized programming of classes according to majors, with freshmen getting the freedom of choice and competition with upperclassmen for courses. “This system, the way it’s set up now, is a farce,” he said, as campus police looked on in disbelief at the crowd while there just to register students’ cars.
1995
Sept. 17 — Local Lutherans joined together to say hello to the site of their next church. Around 80 people attended the site dedication for Bethany Lutheran Church, at 6 Leo Moss Drive. “People said to me that they were struck by just how beautiful the hills around the site are,” said the Rev. Rick Klafehn, pastor of the congregation. “This should be a superb place for children, as we’ll have room for them to run around.” Construction in1996 would bring the congregation out of its previous South Sixth Street home.
Sept. 20 — Tired of rising taxes, almost 500 locals signed a petition delivered to the Olean City School District. However, several signers were concerned that they had signed a petition noting disapproval of rising property taxes, and that a letter was added to the petition demanding the resignation of Olean City School District Superintendent Dr. John Edwards and the board of education.. “The bottom line is … that we didn’t want to get into personality issues. This was supposed to send a message people want to hold the line on taxes,” said Joseph Eade, a county legislator who signed the petition before the letter was added.