From Prohibition-induced crowded jails to “our recognition of American mortality,” from glorifying dedication and not war to local reactions to the Timothy McVeigh verdict, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922May 31 — Hundreds of gallons of 30-cent gasoline (about $5.17 adjusted for inflation) flooded the pavement in the West State area near Ninth Street when a gasoline truck of the Metro Stations tipped over after a collision with an automobile. The truck crashed into a telephone pole in tipping over — a bigger concern than the gasoline in the pre-EPA days. No injuries were reported.
June 1 — All records for the number of arrests in the prohibition enforcement period were broken by city police this month, when 109 prisoners were locked up. The increased number of “drunks” picked up on weekends was responsible. One weekend, 22 “drunks” were arrested, and the next 24 were taken into custody. Between the increasing number of drunks and a rise in home stills, the claim that Prohibition would lower crime appeared to be less than accurate to Oleanders.
1947May 31 — Memorial Day saw one of the most colorful parades in Olean’s history Friday when under the auspices of the joint veterans’ committee of the city bands, drum corps and marchers passed along North Union to East State Street to Bradner Stadium where appropriate exercises were held. In his keynote speech, the Rev. Sixtus O’Connor pointed out that observance of the holiday is “our recognition of America’s immortality,” and urged a strong nation “whose might can defend the Four Freedoms to which we as a nation are devoted.”
May 31 — The Brooklyn Dodgers will come to Olean to play their farm team, the Olean Oilers, on July 8, it is announced. All players — except those on the all-star team — will be present. Former Oilers manger Jake Pitler, now a coach with the big leaguers, will return, as will former Oilers-now-Dodgers Stan Rojek, Ralph Branca and Hal Gregg. Jackie Robinson, the Black second baseman who broke the color barrier in April and would win the inaugural Rookie of the Year award, will also play here.
1972May 30 — Among 100 observers, Capt. David Blodgett, an assistant professor at St. Bonaventure University, told the crowd at Mount View Cemetery that “it is not their participation in war which we glorify. What we glorify is the dedication to an ideal, to the faith in a living concept of freedom” on Memorial Day. He urged rededication to the pursuit of freedom and peace, “a peace that can be enjoyed in a climate of freedom — but not at the price of freedom.”
June 5 — The Teamsters have ended a strike with all major contractors working on the Southern Tier Expressway, clearing the way for work to begin again this season. Contracts with six firms have been held up from Maplehurst to Allegany County due to the strike. Some were not affected, however. The two-month-old strike with 11 Teamsters locals ended when a contract settlement between the union and the Associated General Contractors was reached with a 48-cent pay raise and better fringe benefits for the roughly 2,000 idled teamsters.
1997June 1 — Moneyless and friendly bingo games at various stores in the area have been shut down for violating the state’s gaming laws. Managers at Tops, Wal-Mart and Arby’s reported they were unaware the games — some going on for a year, others starting only in recent weeks — were illegal, even if the prizes were food items and other merchandise. The state Racing and Wagering Board noted that bingo is gambling if anything of value is exchanged, not just money. Seniors were upset by the shutdown. “I thought it was ridiculous,” said Margie Fowler of Olean. “They don’t let us do anything. Everything we enjoy, they take away from us.”
June 3 — Area residents are divided on the proper punishment for Western New York native Timothy McVeigh, who was just convicted of killing 168 people in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. “I hate to see anybody get killed, but the way he did things I have no sympathy for him,” said Allegany’s Jake Karl, while his breakfast buddy Jim Hawley at John’s Restaurant on West Main Street thought otherwise. “Let him think about it for the rest of his life. Death is sometimes the easy way out.” “To stop terrorism, they probably ought to make an example out of him,” said Tom’s West State News owner Tom Parr said. Most of his patrons agreed with him, but were hesitant to encouraged the death penalty in general.