From talks of commercial traffic on the Allegheny River to welcoming SBU’s pedigree football coach, from bashing the Boilermakers to an Allegany woman’s championship ski run, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
March 25 — Aaron Nicko of Smethport, Pa., had money and luxuries when arrested on an intoxication charge today. In his possession were two quart bottles of moonshine, a dozen eggs, and $1,063.50 in cash — almost $15,000, adjusted for inflation. He was picked up by a detective of the Pennsylvania railroad police while wandering about the railroad yards. The eggs and whiskey were in a traveling bag, and the former had been smashed by the bottles. Where the cash came from was unknown.
March 26 — Upriver navigation and cheap water transportation is again interesting to the cities and towns along the Allegheny River, with the announcement that a survey of the stream in this section will soon be underway. Veteran boatmen are interested in a proposition to make the river navigable as far upstream as Olean. A small boat, “The Allegany” has been designed to float in as little as six inches of water, and the large steel firms of Pittsburgh have purchased large acreages of coal lands along the Allegheny, and 40 barges stand ready as soon as the steamboat strike is settled.
1946
March 22 — A new city hall, extensive flood control work and a new highway to Hinsdale are just some of the major projects coming up in the next 10 years, Mayor Thomas Gustafson said to the Christopher Columbus Dinner Club. “All of us find pride in Olean, I know,” he said, “but we should look forward to what we can do in the future to make the city an even greater target for our pride.” The projects are expected to come with high local costs — $300,000 for the flood control, and $400,000 for a new city hall, but state and federal monies of more than $1 million are already set to assist.
March 22 — Hugh Devore, former head coach of Notre Dame, was welcomed to St. Bonaventure College by thousands at a testimonial dinner. Appearing a trifle embarrassed, Devore responded in a quiet and sincere manner for the warm welcome to the Olean area. Stealing the show, however, was former Olean Mayor Fred Forness with the announcement he would donate $100,000 to build a 12,000-seat football stadium on the campus. Forness Stadium would be built in just over two months and host the team through 1951 and the college’s decision to scrap intercollegiate football.
1971
March 22 — Eastern basketball took it on the chin in the opening round of the 34th National Invitational Tournament — until St. Bonaventure took the floor against Purdue. The jet-powered Bonnies battered the bigger but slower Boilermakers of George King, 94-79. Matt Gnt said the Big 10 thor-place finishers were”big but slow. They are very strong and have good personnel, but we wanted to redeem ourselves after that 33-point loss to Providence,” he said. “We went out there and hustled.” In the quarterfinals, Bona would top Hawaii before falling to Georgia Tech in the semis. SBU would place fourth in the 16-team tournament, losing to Duke in the consolation game.
March 24 — Twelve years after construction for commercial traffic, the Olean airport in the town of Ischua is seeing a “fairly negligible” effect from a Mohawk Airlines strike now in its fifth month.
“Only about 10% of the commercial business went through the airlines,” said Jonathan Bates, vice president of the Olean Chamber of Commerce. “Most of the freighting was done either through Buffalo or Bradford.” The loss of the twice-daily flights was of little consequence to business leaders, he added. In May 1972, Mohawk would discontinue all services to Olean, the last flight carrying just one passenger.
1996
March 24 — Five new buses will be put to good use this summer, said Louis Magnano of Blue Bird Coach Lines. The buses — the largest in Western New York — are now part of his 130+ bus fleet with trips planned for virtually every destination including casinos across the Northeast, major cities, and even to Atlanta for the upcoming 1996 Summer Olympics. The main transportation provider for the Olympics subcontracted Blue Bird, among others, to help with a 600-bus fleet. Blue Bird will send 40 for 22 days at a deal worth more than $1 million for the local business.
March 26 — Allegany’s Jennifer Collins, a student at Dartmouth College, surged out of fourth place and won the NCAA giant slalom championship at the Sugarloaf-USA resort in Maine. She dropped a pole at the start of her first run, but came back with a time of 2:08:87 in her second run — the fastest time by 1.5 seconds. Starring in soccer at Allegany, she delayed her college career to ski competitively. In 1995, she was fifth overall at the Nor-Am Giant Slalom standings. In June, she would be named to the U.S. Alpine ski team.