From the black bears heading to sleep to stopping a massive fire in its tracks, from taking the Thatcher site purchase for a school to court to a busy night for political candidates, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922Oct. 24 — The best indicator of oncoming winter has spoken, and boys in the hills south of Olean are sharpening their skates. Fast Black, the most widely known of all the big black bears that spend the summer in the hills, was spotted making the return trip to the big woods of Pennsylvania, and residents of the hills know that winter is not far away. Known for his big size, speed and the black of his furry coat, Fast Black is the first over the line to snack on berries in the Vandalia and Nine Mile sections in the spring, and is usually one of the last to head back — making him a reliable indicator that cold is on the way.
Oct. 26 — “The first man guilty of talking rough to women on the streets that I get in here will get every day in jail that I can send him there for,” declared Judge Dennis Keating in city court after imposing a fine on Frank Milat, a worker in the Pennsylvania Railroad shops during the strike. Milat was picked up by a state trooper for disorderly conduct. Millet was drunk, charged the trooper, and tried to talk to two girls in a Union Street candy store. Milat claimed he just wanted a package of cigarettes, was accused of insisting on talking to the girls, and it was charged that the man swore once, but the girls did not appear against him in court.
1947Oct. 24 — The worst forest fire in this section for several years was “well under control,” said Rock City fire tower observer Helen Gerringer, with about 200 acres destroyed in the Steam Valley section. Around 100 volunteers battled the conflagration, and while a few stumps remain alight, the chief danger is passed. Fortunately, no homes were destroyed, and no one was injured. Another fire in the Dugan Flats area was also quickly put out.
Oct. 27 — Fire of unknown origin caused the complete destruction of the Franklinville plant of the James H. Gray Milling Co., with a loss estimated at $200,000. The plant, at Elm and Empire streets, was the site of a fire believed to have begun in the basement but the cause was unknown. The dog of Clyde Slocum, night watchman at the nearby Electrical Reactance Corp. plant nearby, was the first to notice. Slocum followed the dog’s alert, and after seeing smoke pouring out of the Gray mill, he turned in an alarm. Ignited dust detonated as firefighters from as far as Springville turned out to battle the blaze. No injuries were reported, but the entire plant was smoking ruins after the three-hour firefighting effort ended.
1972Oct. 24 — Four of six houses on the 100 block of North First Street are no more as the city Urban Renewal Agency leveled them to make room for parking. Several others on the stretch are still going through the closing process, but will soon be added to the chopping block. All the houses on the stretch are to go, including the former home of the V.F.W. Such parking lots were seen as a way to improve the attraction of downtown shopping against expanding options on the West End or in Allegany.
Oct. 25 — The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester heard arguments in Kramer v. Olean Board of Education, a challenge against the school board’s attempts to purchase the former Thatcher Glass Co. for the construction of a new high school. Mrs. Francis Kramer, head of Concerned Citizens Council, has filed a second suit declaring the school district “financially broke” and that purchasing the school would add too much debt to the district. The appealed case was decided in June, with a Buffalo judge denying Kramer’s motion and, despite being “in variance with taxpayers wishes,” the purchase was legal.
1997Oct. 24 — The trio of mayoral candidates in Olean took to the stage at Olean High School for a debate on who would be the best to lead the city for the next four years. Council President James Griffin, a Republican, joined Democratic nominee and county legislator David Anastasia and Legislator Charlotte McLaughlin, the Conservative candidate, who lost the Democratic primary to Anastasia, on the stage. Topics included charging nonprofits for services that would ordinarily be covered by property taxes, a civilian dispatch center for fire and police calls, and various cuts and savings that should be implemented. Griffin would win the race two weeks later.
Oct. 25 — In what coach Gary Swetland called “a true game of character,” his Portville Panthers toppled Allegany-Limestone, 14-6, for the WNY Division VII title and the last Section 6 Class C playoff berth in Allegany. The win also knocked out Falconer and Salamanca from the playoffs. The Panthers stopped the Gators’ back and punter Chuck Fortuna to just 20 yards in the first half, and a blocked punt by Chris Williams at the 8 yard line put Portville on the board at 8-0. Another punt in the second half was also blocked by Williams, with Bill Kamery running it back to score the other Portville touchdown of the game.