From the black bears heading to sleep to stopping a massive fire in its tracks, from taking the Thatcher site purchase for a school to court to a busy night for political candidates, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1922Oct. 24 — The best indicator of oncoming winter has spoken, and boys in the hills south of Olean are sharpening their skates. Fast Black, the most widely known of all the big black bears that spend the summer in the hills, was spotted making the return trip to the big woods of Pennsylvania, and residents of the hills know that winter is not far away. Known for his big size, speed and the black of his furry coat, Fast Black is the first over the line to snack on berries in the Vandalia and Nine Mile sections in the spring, and is usually one of the last to head back — making him a reliable indicator that cold is on the way.

 

