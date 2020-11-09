From getting ready for “The March King” to a look at what’s under the tree, from meals getting wheels to digging out from a major storm, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Nov. 10 — Four men were slightly hurt when the locomotive they were running on the Pennsylvania line between Ischua and Franklinville overturned. Clare Blanchard, the engineer, was the most seriously hurt. He was pinned under the machine, but he suffered no broken bones and was able to return home in the evening. The locomotive turned over as it was entering a siding.
Nov. 13 — “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “Washington Post March” and “Liberty Bell March” are on tap this month as musical superstar John Philip Sousa brings his 100-man band to Olean. The internationally-acclaimed “March King” gained fame with the Marine Band and later with his own civilian band, touring the globe and becoming one of the earliest stars of home-playable music recordings. Tickets for the show run between $1.65 to $2.75 — when most theaters typically charge about 25 cents for tickets to regular shows.
1945
Nov. 9 — The first Christmas after the war will find Santa Claus able to fill stockings with the best variety of toys since 1942 — but, alas, no electric trains and velocipedes, local dealers report. Wooden toys are of far superior quality now than before the war, and plastic toys are also replacing a lot of metal toys. Another big change — the supply of war toys is less than last year, replaced with microscopes, marbles and chemistry sets.
Nov. 10 — The Olean Huskies fell in their last game of the 1945 gridiron season, losing a 19-7 decision to Warren in front of 2,500 fans at Bradner Stadium. Warren scored within the first opening minutes, and twice in the third quarter. The visitors, a veteran team that has played throughout the war years, showed a lighting offensive, especially via the aerial route. The Huskies fought their opposition like wildcats, with the visitors finding it more than difficult to gain ground by straight line plays, especially when deep in Olean territory.
1970
Nov. 9 — “Meals on Wheels,” a new service for elderly persons in the Salamanca area, was initiated last week with seven recipients of one hot and one cold meal a day. Prepared by the Edlee Restaurant on Main Street, residents pay $2 a day for the meals. Officials said the meals will allow for residents to be released earlier from the hospital and could even help seniors stay in their homes longer. A half century later, thousands of residents across the region rely on the service.
Nov. 12 — Local veterans appealed to the public to remember all veterans on Veterans Day — especially those who have not come home yet. William Sturdevant, past commander of the Olean American Legion, urged attendees to pressure their representatives in an effort “to seek more and better information from Hanoi on the health and well being of these prisoners of war.” He added that the point of the ceremony was not to glorify the Vietnam War, “not to relive or revive old wars and wounds, but to pay sincere tribute to those living and dead that served our country — whether it was their choice or not.”
1995
Nov. 9 — Seneca Nation of Indians President Dennis Bowen said he was not surprised by reports that the state has military-style action plans to be used in the event of unrest on Indian reservations over tax disputes. “We fought the French, then George Washington sent three armies just to fight the Senecas,” he said. “We can say with authority that kind of mentality against Indian people still has some residue. Things haven’t changed over 300 years.” State officials responded the plans were among contingencies reviewed by the National Guard, but it was reviewed and declared inoperative.
Nov. 15 — Thousands are without power after a ferocious late autumn storm dumped as much as two feet of snow on the region. Meteorologists reported that temperatures dropped just enough to dry out the snow — avoiding the heavy, wet snow that would have crushed older roofs, trees and power lines and made damages far worse. “So, in all respects, you got off pretty easy,” said Accu-Weather’s Tom Kines. Authorities recommended staying off the roads until cleared after a tractor-trailer carrying 38,000 pounds of liquid oxygen overturned on Route 19 near Wellsville. The driver suffered minor injuries, but the cargo fortunately remained intact.