From cracking down on bootlegging to visiting the Olean Merchants’ Santa Claus Lane, from high hopes for the Bonnies to 25,000 people welcoming Santa here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921Dec. 1 — Undersheriff Frank Annis and Salamanca police Chief Walter Fellows conducted three raids on Salamanca hotels last night aiming a crackdown on crime in the city. At the Wildwood hotel said to be conducted by a man named Myers, a quantity of bootlegged whiskey and alcohol was seized. At the Pennsylvania, a quart bottle was taken. At the city cafe, a quantity of alleged Jamaica ginger was seized from the Italian owner named Mariano. The stuff seized was taken to Little Valley jail and warrants may be issued for arrests.
Dec. 2 — Mayor W.Z. Georgian today endorsed the work of the Olean Anti-Tuberculosis Society and encouraged the purchase of Christmas seals — fancy stamp-like stickers to seal envelopes closed in the mail. The ATS is preparing an open air school, the mayor said, and sales will help establish the center. Open air schools, for children with the lung ailment, moved classes outside and allowed better air flow and social distancing among students while also improving sanitation practices.
1946Dec. 1 — Shop early in Olean! With Christmas just 19 shopping days away, the Olean Merchants’ Santa Claus Lane is ready to help get gifts into the arms of loved ones. Noting that new post-war merchandise is brimming over with exciting surprises, and many of the precious articles that have been missing so long due to the war are back in stock. Hot gifts this year include golf bags and outboard motors for dad, often a returning vet; the “Breakfaster” that toasts, fries, cooks and makes coffee all in one unit; dolls of every size and shape imaginable; and scooters and junior-sized workbenches for the boys.
Dec. 3 — The Dresser Industries interest in Van der Horst Corp. have been bought by H. Van der Horst. Up until recently, Dresser owned half of the firm. As Clark Brothers was also owned by Dresser, the two firms operated closely in Olean. Company officials said the two would continue to work together on projects moving forward, with the electroplating services of Van der Horst continuing for decades.
1971Nov. 29 — Sports Illustrated ranks the 1971-72 St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team as 16th in the country in its Top 20 list just hitting the newsstands. Meanwhile, the Associated Press preseason poll ranks them as an “also-ran.” The season before, the team placed third in the NIT. Coach Larry Weise is happy with the improvements shown by the younger players on the team, but said his team’s 17-point scrimmage win over UB showed room for improvement. The Brown Indians would go on to a 16-8 finish, but losses to ranked Pennsylvania (14) and South Carolina (5) would mean the team would sit out the postseason tournaments.
Dec. 3 — More than 150 people packed the council chambers at the Olean Municipal Building to query a 25% tax hike on the table across Cattaraugus County. County officials said a $1 million outlay to operate the new county nursing home in Olean next spring will cost about $2.50 per every $1,000 of taxable property value. Meanwhile, another $2.60 per $1,000 will be needed to boost social services. Another 50 cents per $1,000 will go to supporting community colleges attended by county students. Residents, outspoken about the increase in costs, offered a 600-signature petition to use $600,000 in surplus money “found” last year.
1996Nov. 29 — Black Friday saw hundreds of shoppers mob local stores early in the morning. “When the doors opened, we had 100 people who ran into the store,” said Allegany Walmart store manager Mangit Sidhu. Similar numbers were reported at the city’s other large chain department stores Kmart and Hills. Bon-Ton reported 728 coupons were handed out — one per shopper — within the first hour of business. Sears and J.C. Penney Co. reported brisk sales, as well.
Nov. 30 — Upward of 25,000 people flooded Olean’s downtown for the annual Santa Claus Lane Parade, “by all accounts the biggest we’ve ever had,” said Tricia Henzel of Greater Olean Inc. Hundreds also made their way through Santa’s Winter Wonderland Craft Show at the Olean Armory, a three-day event. Meanwhile, the “elves” who lit the Christmas lights during the parade — Darren Senfield, Chris Joseph, Bill Melanson and Seamus Mooney turned in their walkie-talkies after one last go manning the lights. Noting a glitch led to a prolonged countdown the year before, the 1996 edition went off without a hitch. The men had the job for years, but were planning to graduate from college and go their separate ways.