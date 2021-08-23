From forming a posse in Shinglehouse to honoring four-legged veterans, from a rundown of gridiron action to one last ride for Bills legends, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Aug. 24 — Visions of huge rewards sent men and boys scurrying in the hills surrounding Shinglehouse last night in search of William Myers. The Westfield man was wanted for the murder of two men and the attempted murder of his wife, and rumor had it he was in the wilderness of the hills near Shinglehouse. Men with shotguns are accompanied by small boys with a varied assortment of weapons, including horse pistols, axes and butcher knives. While unsuccessful, smaller parties are still hunting for the man.
Aug. 25 — In an era of few homeless shelters, a Chicago man doesn’t mind the accommodations in area jails. After receiving a 30 day suspended sentence, Harry Parks, 33, asked the judge to make note of the suspended sentence for vagrancy, which was on the condition he leave the city and get a job. “Well, I can figure on that sentence as something that is coming to me,” he said. “If the winter is too cold and the wind too severe. If I can get a job, I’ll be all right — but if I can’t, I may drift back for that time in the county jail. If I come back, I get it, don’t I?” The judge said to check with the sergeant at the desk.
1946
Aug. 24 — A memorial service for Portville’s Lewis brothers — Chief Gunner’s Mate Marion Lewis and 1st Sgt. Eugene Lewis — will be held Sunday. The men were the sons of Mrs. Arthur Lewis of Portville and were both killed during WWII about four months and half a world apart. Eugene Lewis was killed March 1, 1945, at Ringsheim, Germany, while serving with the 18th Infantry. Marion Lewis, who survived the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, was killed during a daylight raid on Toyama Bay on board the submarine USS Bonefish. The submarine was sunk after sinking a merchant ship, and was the last U.S. submarine lost in combat during the war.
Aug. 28 — Medals of welcome will be worn by canine war heroes at Olean’s big “Welcome Home” party for veterans on Labor Day, according to Jack Gaul, chairman of the committee. Two of the red-ribboned bronze medals have been given out so far. Dixie, the dog of Sheriff Morgan Sigel, served with her master for three years in the Marine Corps. Prince, the mascot of the Hinsdale American Legion, served with master Edward Finch overseas with the army. Both dogs are Doberman pinschers.
1971
Aug. 25 — A pair of fires kept Cuba firemen on their toes. Antiques were among the contents saved as 39 firemen came out at 6:30 a.m. to fight a fire at a Farnsworth Cookies storage barn. The wiring in the former dairy structure was believed to be the cause. About 12 hours later, seven heifers were killed in a dairy barn fire on Rawson Road northwest of Cuba. The fire, started by “careless smoking” leveled a 120-by-50-foot two-story barn owned by Robert Jiboo. Saved were 47 milkers, seven heifers and a herd sire. Crews came from as far as Rushford and Franklinville to assist Cuba crews.
Aug. 28 — The annual Football Special section lays out the gridiron hopes for pro, college and local squads. Bills QB Dennis Shaw is expected to lead the team to, at best, a fourth place in the Eastern Division of the American Football Conference (they would end in fifth). Two of the Big 30’s all-stars have been named to the NYSSSWA’s all-state team — Olean Walsh linebacker Mickey Donovan and Salamanca offensive tackle Jeff Davis. Syracuse is expected to have their best squad in more than a decade.
1996
Aug. 27 — Fine print in the state’s disorderly conduct law is helping crack down on loud parties. Chief Patrick Brandow said the state law allows for “unreasonable” levels of sound to be used as justification for an arrest. It works well enough, he said, that a hard-to-enforce noise ordinance is likely not needed. The problem with implementing such an ordinance like that in New York or Rochester, he said, is the purchase of sound level-measuring devices and costly training to use them properly.
Aug. 29 — Are you ready for some football? The cover story of Football ‘96 special section is the Bills. The Buffalo pros likely have just one last chance to land a Super Bowl ring with its aging stars from the late 1980s and early 1990s. Salamanca and Smethport are tapped by Times Herald staff to be the unbeaten teams in the Big 30 this season. For the first time in at least 16 seasons, no first-year varsity head coaches will be on the sidelines of the Big 30.