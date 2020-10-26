From fighting over parking to trading in rifles for mail bags, from filling a blank spot on the map to keeping it blank for farmers, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Oct. 27 — For the first time — and certainly not the last — city officials have a lively discussion on how parking cars on Union Street should be handled. The majority of the ordinance committee reported in favor of preventing cars from parking between State Street and the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks for more than half an hour at a time, while also limiting stopping on the street. Aldermen stood to shout at each other over whether or not merchants along the street would support parking restrictions, while other aldermen questioned how police could know when a car had been parked too long.
Oct. 29 — Oleanders, under the auspices of the Friends of Irish Freedom, will host a parade and a service for Terrence MacSwiney, Lord Mayor of Cork, at St. Mayy of the Angels Church. All desiring to show sympathy with the Irish cause is invited to take part in the parade. A member of the pro-independence Sinn Fein party, MacSwiney had been arrested by the British and imprisoned for sedition. After a 74-day hunger strike, he died in Brixton Prison. His death and the posthumous publication of his writings brought international attention to Irish republicanism, and served as inspiration for groups from India to Vietnam fighting against colonialism.
1945
Oct. 27 — Six veterans of World War II have laid aside one kind of government uniform for another, as they are now helping Uncle Sam deliver the mail. Gene Stedman, 23, survived his Consolidated B-24 Liberator being shot down over Italy and spent a year in three German prison camps. Clarence Heinz, 29, landed at Omaha Beach and was wounded a month later while sketching a minefield at St. Lo. John Murphy, 23, guarded Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s headquarters in London. Ike pinned the Purple Heart on Alfonse Chapus, who was commander of a Sherman tank in Tunisia. Jack Donnelly cared for the wounded off Guam as a pharmacist’s mate. Joseph Egnacvzak operated radios and cannons in tanks for three years, attended several audiences with Pope Pius XII in Rome and received a relic of St. Joseph from the Vatican.
Nov. 1 — A 17-year-old youth was fined $25 this morning for breaking street lights on Bishop Street in Halloween hijinks. Windows in two homes were smashed, firemen answered two false alarms — one at Pine and River streets, and another at School No. 8, Homer Hill. Most of the city’s youth seemed content with making noise, soaping windows, blowing automobile horns, tipping over garbage cans, and dressing up in costume and calling on neighbors.
1970
Oct. 27 — “One need only look at the map of the eastern section of our country to see the missing corridor,” said Edward Umiker, touting the need of a new expressway to the Route 219 Association members. “There is a gap of approximately 200 miles from Eire, Pa., and Syracuse without a continuous north-south arterial route.” It’s estimated that about $90 million is needed to build from Springville to the Southern Tier Expressway, first proposed almost a decade earlier.
Oct. 29 — The five-year-old BOCES facility on Windfall Road is ready to expand already. A proposed expansion to 100,000 square feet will break ground this week after months of planning and red tape. The project will cost $3 million, officials said, and ill include vocational shop classrooms and rooms for teaching handicapped children. The project was approved by school district voters throughout the county in 1969, with another $1.3 million allocated for a new Northern Area school in Ellicottville.
1995
Oct. 29 — Olean High’s Jesse Turner sliced and diced the Lackawanna defense for three first quarter touchdowns Saturday night as the Huskies shut down the Steelers, 19-0, in Bradner Stadium. Turner finished the night with 158 yards on 24 carries. “Lackawanna, without a doubt, had the best team speed we’ve seen this year,” said coach Mike Kane, noting that the visiting defense held the team to just 84 yards for the rest of the game — but the damage was already done. The team would move on to the Section 6 Class B2 title game to defend its 1994 title against familiar playoff foe Springville.
Oct. 31 — State Agriculture Commissioner Donald Davidsen toured proposed Route 219 expressway routes Monday to gauge their impact on farmlands. The latest route — a mile longer than the preferred route and costing up to $15 million more — would cross less useful farmland, state officials said. The preferred route crosses the fertile valley between Sommerville Valley Road and Ellicottville Central School, impacting several farmers. “Every time you take an acre of land, you take a cow away from me,” said dairy farmer David Andera.