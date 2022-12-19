From letters to Santa to saving a life with radio, from moving on a new secondary school to expanding the post office, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922Dec. 20 — Letters to Santa Claus are pouring into the post office. More than 50 have been received so far, with many of them touching the soft spots of the hearts of the ones that read them. “Dear Santa: Please bring me a pair of skates, a sled, a new suit and a cap that keeps my ears warm,” read one from an uptown boy. “My dear Santa: Please bring my baby sister a warm coat,” read another. Others were more serious, such as one from a boy reading “Dear Santa Claus: Please don’t forget us on Chrstmas although we are poor and my daddy is on strike. I don’t want any toys but some food and coal for the cold days.”
Dec. 21 — Looking for a different Christmas dinner? Try serving bear. A 350-pound bear has been hung in Gaults meat market and Oleanders who are fond of bear meat will have a chance to have some on the Christmas menu. The bear was killed at Kinzua, Pa., and was shipped here for sale.
1947Dec. 20 — A two-way radio saved the life of gas line worker Kermit Moore Jr. of Salamanca. Moore was riding on a caterpillar-type tractor in his work for the Iroquois Gas Co. laying a gas line in a lonely section of Allegany State Park. Losing his balance, he fell off and his leg became wedged between the track and an iron pin. Moore’s companions began the long hike to the Administration Building, fearing their friend would die before help arrived. Fortunately, they came across Deputy Sheriff Herbert Bennet driving the scenic highway in the park. Using his two-way radio to cut hours off the response time, Salamanca police quickly sent out a doctor to save the man’s life. He may lose his leg, but he will survive thanks to the assistance.
Dec. 23 — Need to do some last-minute Christmas shopping? The Times Herald is there to help with the ninth annual Gift Guide. Ewing’s Main Floor has Dy-DEE dolls for girls, and Lionel trains for the boys. Bradner’s Toyland is open, the “Busiest Spot in Town” with woodburning outfits, toy sewing and washing machines, and furniture for the play room. Dad might like some Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer slippers or a police-style spotlight for his car at Montgomery Ward. Olean Household Furnishing Co. on West State is offering a special on Lane cedar chests at $59.99 and up, as well as deals to ask Santa “for a new living room” for the holiday.
1972Dec. 20 — After years of debate, irresolution and defeated bond issues, the Olean school board voted 6-3 to finance construction of a secondary school on the Thatcher site on Wayne Street. The proposed new building would cost local taxpayers about $383,000, as the $1 million project is to be funded by the state for about $600,000. Officials said the resolution of necessity to incur the debt without a public vote is necessary as the secondary school enrollment stands at almost 2,000 while the seating capacity of the building is under 1,200.
Dec. 23 — It wasn’t St. Bonaventure basketball coach Larry Weise’s best-wrapped Christmas gift, but he was more than happy to accept the 86-62 win over the University of Baltimore. The Bonnies still haven’t put it all together — either on offense and especially not on defense. It took the Bonnies too long to put away the visitors before a crowd of 2,237 — an all-time low attendance figure for the UC after being delayed a day due to fog at the Baltimore airport. Finally, the combo of Carl Jackson, Glenn Price and Tim Flanagan proved too much for the Bees of coach Fran Szymanski. “We got blitzed,” he said.
1997Dec. 19 — Portraits of the late Judge J. Richmond Page and retired Judge Paul Kelly were unveiled by the Cattaraugus County Bar Association in the third floor courtroom of the Cattaraugus County building. “A courtroom is not just a work room, a place where you do your business and leave,” said Bar Association President Edward Wagner. “A courtroom is a symbol of what type of system we have. It’s a refuge from the violence and disarray of society. Judges are the same. They bring a sense of respect and decorum to the court.”
Dec. 20 — A $5 million project is coming this spring to expand the Olean post office. After spending the year purchasing five neighboring properties, 101 N. Union St. Inc. — run by Park Centre’s Louis Magnano and Ellicott Development’s Carl Paladino — demolition is set to begin in the spring. If all goes as planned, USPS officials hope to get the construction of a large addition and renovations to the historic structure on the corner of State and Union streets.