From letters to Santa to saving a life with radio, from moving on a new secondary school to expanding the post office, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1922Dec. 20 — Letters to Santa Claus are pouring into the post office. More than 50 have been received so far, with many of them touching the soft spots of the hearts of the ones that read them. “Dear Santa: Please bring me a pair of skates, a sled, a new suit and a cap that keeps my ears warm,” read one from an uptown boy. “My dear Santa: Please bring my baby sister a warm coat,” read another. Others were more serious, such as one from a boy reading “Dear Santa Claus: Please don’t forget us on Chrstmas although we are poor and my daddy is on strike. I don’t want any toys but some food and coal for the cold days.”

 

