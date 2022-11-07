From warnings of “the most powerful narcotic” to an aerial assault at St. Bonaventure, from the county backing Nixon to an Oleander representing the nation in Africa, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Nov. 8 — The Democratic landslide which swept the state yesterday carried Olean along with it. The entire Democratic state and county tickets carried Olean by substantial majorities. Al Smith — a Catholic and a “wet” against Prohibition — was elected governor by the largest majority ever polled in the state, led Olean by 2,552-1,728 against Gov. Nathan Miller. The most remarkable tally was Dana Jewell, Democratic and Non-Partisan League candidate for district attorney with a 2-to-1 tally over Republican Archibald Laidlaw.
Nov. 10 — Officials called for Americans to be wary of “a drug-weed called marrajuana, the most powerful narcotic known to science.” The call came after a United Fruit liner from Costa Rica was searched in New York by customs agents who found torn boards in the floor fo a cabin. The drug is rolled up and smoke like cigarettes, and one “smoke” will “send the smoker into a stupor for an hour during which he has blissful dreams.”
1947
Nov. 7 — Olean and state officials will meet to improve the flood control system in the city. Officials issued bonds for $200,000 that year, but upgrades were held off due to the war. In 1945, the Common Council agreed to finance much of the non-federal cost of the upgrades after seeing the damage of the flood of 1942. It is estimated that the costs are expected to run to $500,000, and state officials said they will share in the cost of land and right of way acquisition. The federal government will spend an estimated $2.83 million. The control system upgrades would prove vital in protecting the bulk of the city in the Flood of 1972.
Nov. 10 — Three nice passes and three great catches turned the tide for the Bonaventure Indians at Forness Stadium on Saturday before 6,500 shivering fans as they downed Bowling Green, 21-14. Diminutive Frank Ferriss continued his accurate kicking with three PATs to make sure there would be no one-point deficits on the soggy field that left the ground attack unpredictable. Dave Curtin’s three touchdown passes took him to a tally of 12 for the season, which puts him among the top men in the East in this department.
1972
Nov. 8 — For the first time in 60 years a Democrat will represent Cattaraugus County in the state Assembly. Daniel Walsh, a Franklinville school teacher, won by about 2,500 votes over Republican incumbent Lloyd Russell of East Otto. “This area has been shortchanged for a long time,” he said, adding he hoped to take a two-year leave of absence from his teaching job to focus on the Assembly post full time. He would serve until 1987, eventually serving as majority leader. The only other Democrat to represent the county in the state Assembly was Clare Willar of Allegany — elected in 1912. Only two Democrats at that time had won a county-wide race, Olean’s Jack Dempsey for sheriff in 1912 and Thomas Dowd of Salamanca as judge in 1911.
Nov. 8 — Despite going 2-to-1 for a Democrat for state Assembly, the city of Olean went for Richard Nixon for president, 4,480-2,865 against George McGovern. The vote was the first time the city went for a Republican since Dwight Eisenhower in 1956. It went for John Kennedy in 1960, Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and Hubert Humphrey in 1968. Across Cattaraugus County, Nixon won with a 2-to-1 margin. Nixon would resign in 1974 amid the Watergate scandal.
1997
Nov. 7 — Chris Hamilton won reelection to the New Hudson town board this week, but he will still be working with his opponent — his wife, Candee. Chris, a Republican, won the election with 150 votes to 43 for Candee, at the time a Democrat who was working to change party. Also winning a seat was Republican Lloyd Lewis, with 105. “I was disappointed in the number of votes I had, but Lloyd grew up in town and I expected it. Plus he’s good friends with Chris.” The couple said they voted for each other.
Nov. 9 — Olean native Edward Gabriel has been confirmed as the new U.S. ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco. “About 95% of my time in this job will be in country,” he said. “When the president wants to communicate, or our country wants to officially communicate, it’s an opportunity for me to be there and carry out those duties on behalf of the president.” He served in the role until March 2001. In December 2021, President Joe Biden nominated him to the board of directors of the United States Institute for Peace, and he was confirmed in August 2022.