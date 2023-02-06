From a see-saw game for the Brown and White to a new Chevy to teach new drivers, from aid to help with flooding costs to the sheriff patrolling the “Information Superhighway”, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Feb. 6 — Former Olean pro baseball standout John McGraw has marked the end of 20 years at the helm of the New York Giants baseball team with a standout performance. Since the fiery Irishman first took charge of the duties back in 1903, the team has won the National League pennant eight times and three World Series wins over the American League. However, he announced as the prep began for the 1923 campaign that he aims to grab a pennant four years in a row before he steps aside.
Feb. 8 — The Bonaventure quintet laid another victim by the wayside last evening when they defeated the Westminster College team 20-19 in Butler Memorial Gym. After a few minutes of no scores and a foul, the spectators got to witness the fastest game of basketball ever displayed by two small colleges. Both teams were in a see-sawing back and forth lead with 1 or 2 point leads through much of the game. All of this was done with the flash center O’Brien on the Bona bench due to four stitches received in the Ignatius game last week.
1948
Feb. 6 — Olean school officials hope a new Chevrolet will help the next generation of drivers be safer on the road. Murray-Page Inc., Olean Chevrolet dealer, has provided the car for free use by the district in training students. The driving course, sponsored by the American Automobile Association, consisted only of class work until actual practice at the wheel began with the opening of the second term this week. Extra brake and clutch pedals have been installed for the instructor’s use. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration reports that 21 fatalities per 100,000 people were recorded in 1948, compared to about half that rate in 2019 due to improvements in training and safety equipment despite more than twice as many vehicles on the road.
Feb. 12 — St. Boanventure’s Ken Murray established himself as a serious candidate for the All-Aud selection during Thursday’s 45-33 win over Ithaca College at the Aud in Buffalo. Despite the record low attendance of just 742, Murray put on a performance of floorwork, ball-hawking and one-handed set shooting at rates with the best the Aud has viewed in this or any other campaign. The win was also revenge against Ithaca College, which tore apart the same Bona club last season. Sammy Urzetta, the Bona foul shooting artist, added to his tally of 48 of 51 attempts for the season.
1973
Feb. 9 — The city has received $36,400 from the Office of Emergency Preparedness for flood-related expenses during the Flood of 1972, city officials reported. Nearly $25,000 will go back to the city’s payroll for regular and overtime work during the flood and post-flood cleanup efforts. Other money covers materials and supplies bought to help with the effort. The funds are missing a request for $21,000 in repairs to the new sewer treatment plant on the Allegheny River, which had only just been completed before the flood. Fortunately, only minor repairs were needed by the contractor as damage was not as extensive as first thought.
Feb. 12 — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team lost its 75-74 decision to South Carolina with 4:29 left on the clock as star Bill Moore picked up his fifth foul. While he had scored just four points and Bona was up 68-63 at the time, it shifted the balance of the game. Moore’s great accomplishment in the game was keeping Carolina’s 7-foot center Danny Traylor from dominating the boards. He would rack up eight of his 11 points in the next four minutes for the Gamecocks.
1998
Feb. 9 — More contaminated soil will be removed from the old Van der Horst Plant No. 1 site off Pennsylvania Avenue. Cleanup experts will return in the spring to devise a plan to remove a large pocket of chromium-laced soil sitting some 18 feet under the former electroplating plant. Around 2,700 cubic yards of contaminated soil needs to be removed — more than 200 dump truck loads — but the state Department of Environmental Conservation said the work will not begin until the spring of 1999. The pocket of soil sits under where the plating tanks once sat, and the pocket was not found until the initial cleanup work began.
Feb. 10 — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department is adding another tool to its anti-crime arsenal: Web surfers. Sheriff Ernest Dustman said the department’s homepage will be unveiled, including a list of its most wanted criminals, missing child reports, and links to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. “The computer is another tool to help us do our job,” Dustman said. The website is being donated by a vendor, and the IBM laptops being used to update it were funded by money seized in drug arrests.