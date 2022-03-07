From a daring rescue to a snowy good time, from shock at basketball violence to cleaning up Olean’s hazardous waste, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
March 8 — St. Bonaventure College baseball star William Bud Heinie, a member of the world champion New York Nationals last year, has been sold by Manager John McGraw to the Indianapolis team of the American Association. Bud is now at spring training with the Giants in Texas. Mrs. Heinie was formerly Miss Marguerite Sharp of this city, and both her and Mr. Heinie are widely known and popular in this city. Heinie would not play in the Major Leagues again after the trade, and would die in 1976.
March 11 — Samuel Stott, an Erie conductor of Hornell, has been recommended for recognition by the Carnegie hero fund commission for his daring rescue in Olean. Truman Kibbie of Wellsville had fallen off a bridge across Olean Creek when Stott came along and saw him there. Without a moment’s hesitation, he jumped in and pulled Killbie out of the water although the stream was swollen by the spring thaws. Stott is well known in this city, being a frequent visitor due to his occupation.
1947
March 10 — Olean’s 1947 Red Cross Fund Campaign to raise $12,600 was off to a flying start today. The week-long drive was opened by Mayor Thomas Gustafson at a luncheon with 50 campaign workers at the Olean House. The mayor mentioned the value of the group in the community and the world at large following World War II, and said the community would cooperate with the fund drive 100%.
March 10 — Over 300 people came out to watch the Olean Winter Sports Club ski meet on Wildcat Hill northeast of the city on Sunday. Eugene Olson of Jamestown came in first place in the cross-country race and the slalom, but even coming in fourth in the downhill he captured top honors for the meet. A feature of the meet was the skiing of 9-year-old Art Roscoe Jr. of the Interstate Ski Club, clocking a 33.4 second run in the downhill. Olean’s Jim Branch captured second in the downhill and slalom events, representing the host club. The slopes were excellent and the track was fast. Several spills were reported but no injuries were recorded.
1972
March 7 — While there may still be a call coming from the National Invitational Tournament, St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Larry Weise isn’t sitting by the phone. He has better things to do, like heading to Washington and New York for recruiting. “Don’t count us out,” he said, but the road trips for recruiting are expected to continue as more calls go out and none to SBU. NIT officials reported they are waiting on calls to independents until after conference championships are held. The Bonnies would not go back to the NIT until 1977, when they would win the tournament.
March 10 — Violence may kill off Section 6 basketball after a series of fights at basketball games. A bout between Trott Vocational and Fredonia Central in Lackawanna was called with 20 seconds on the clock after a string of technical fouls — the most blatant being a Trott player knocking out a Fredonia boy with a punch to the face. After the game, a fan was apprehended with a razor he planned to use as a weapon. Two players fought at a Jamestown and Buffalo Hutch-Tech game at Lake Shore Central, immediately followed by a spectator striking a Jamestown boy in the face — the spectator is up on assault charges. Section 6 officials said they need to crack down on violence — even if they have to suspend schools from participation.
1997
March 7 — While Coach Jim Baron droned on after a 75-59 loss to St. Joe’s to end the season, players were not satisfied with the lopsided finale to a 14-14 season. “The result was they just scrapped more than us,” said freshman guard Tim Winn, who led the team with 16 points. “They got every loose ball, every (key) rebound. That was the difference.” Great balance, a deep bench and unselfish play were credited for St. Joe’s win, as well as finishing top in the conference tournament despite not having a top 13 scorer or top 20 rebounder in the conference.
March 13 — More pollution has been found under the former Van der Horst Plant No. 1 off Pennsylvania Avenue, state officials reported, identified as “a monolith of chromium contamination.” The plants and the area around them were contaminated between 1941 and 1987 by chrome-plating operations. In 1967, county health officials advised residents to stop drinking water from wells in the area. So far, 6,000 tons of waste and soil has been removed, and about half as much still left to haul away after the recent find. A total of $12 million was budgeted for the cleanups at the sites.