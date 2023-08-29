From a new face to lead the Brown and White’s gridiron exploits to beating the heat, from connecting the Expressway to zapping cancer dead in its tracks, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Aug. 29 — Glen M. Carberry, captain of the 1922 Notre Dame football 11, has reported to the St. Bonaventure College Brown and White to coach the team this season. Carberry, 26, spent two years in the Army during the World War, and played on the 88th Division football team. He comes to the college with the reputation of being the greatest end man produced at South Bend, Ind., in many years. He will teach the Knute Rockne system, which has put Notre Dame on the football map as the greatest forward passing team in the history of football.
Aug. 30 — Plans are complete for the big Labor Day parade. The police will form a platoon and will lead the procession. They will be followed by out-of-town delegations from Jamestown, Salamanca, Warren, Bradford and Wellsville. The parade will start on North Barry Street, march south to Henley, cross to Union, and head north along Union to the Pennsy tracks. The parade will then countermarch back to State Street, head to Seventh, south to Henley, back up Union and end at Lincoln Park for disbandment. Local shop crafters, painters, barbers, printers, electrical workers, and other unions’ representatives will participate.
1948
Aug. 28 — Registration for the peacetime draft will get underway on Monday. All young men born in 1922 will report to the mayor’s office at the Olean City Building during business hours. The call for volunteers to help with registering men for the draft was successful, said Leo Brushingham, Olean’s member of the Cattaraugus County Selective Service Board No. 90, with 10 women to help registration in Olean, six in Portville and seven in Allegany. While no draft has been held since the 1970s, young men today are still required for Selective Service under penalty of law.
Aug. 29 — It was a packed house at the Franchot Field wading pool, as temperatures rose to 94 degrees (still a record 75 years later). Children flocked to the facility, which was expected to close the next day for the season. With the heat wave on, officials agreed to keep it open another week to help with the sweltering late summer heat. Fortunately, a thunderstorm hit in the afternoon, seeing a drop of 36 degrees in temperature.
1973
Aug. 31 — Disagreements with the Olean Urban Renewal Agency board have led director Frank Palmer to submit his resignation. “Since very early in our development program, my position has continued to be progressively more untenable,” he said in his letter. Palmer, who was tapped for the post two years prior by Mayor William O. Smith, had spoken several times of leaving amid differences of opinions with Chairman Joseph Bordonaro and other board members over the course of the city’s revitalization. Palmer also reported he hasn’t had a day off in two years.
Sept. 1 — There was no ceremony such as driving a golden spike on the Union Pacific Railroad when the two paving contracts of the Southern Tier Expressway met just north of Olean late Thursday, but it was a momentous milestone in the Olean area progress of the superhighway. Cold Spring Construction Co. has the $6.33 million contract, and laid five miles of paving in five days on the eastbound lanes to join in to the existing Olean-Allegany segment that opened in July. It took two years to grade and bridge the Olean-Cuba segment, contractors reported.
1998
Aug. 29 — Longtime Cattaraugus County legislator and Olean funeral director Vicent Letro passed away from kidney failure at age 89. “Vince Letro was like the father I never had, and I guess in many respects I was like the son he never had,” said former County Legislature chairman James Snyder. Letro “was everything good about politics. He was honorable and he had a sense of humor. He didn’t take himself too seriously. He continually tried to help those who needed it, those who were less fortunate than he was.” Letro, a Democrat, was one of the founding members of the long-running bipartisan Election Day Luncheon in 1947.
Aug. 31 — The Regional Cancer Center of Olean-Bradford, at 1415 Buffalo St., is now treating patients faster after expansion efforts. The $2.3 million project began about nine months ago, said Dr. Manju Gupta, a co-owner of the facility. “The state-of-the-art radiation equipment allows us to bring more treatment options and it enhances the capability of services,” he said. “All kinds of cancers can be treated from bone cancer to skin cancers.” Officials said about a quarter of patients come from the Bradford area, and the site cuts down hours of driving time for each appointment instead of traveling to Erie like patients formerly had to do.