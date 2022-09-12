From a new start for Olean’s babies to building Franchot Park, from Chuckie Crist making it to the big leagues to the end of the Castle age, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922Sept. 15 — Visitors in great numbers are this afternoon attending the opening of the maternity building at Olean General Hospital. The original part of the hospital was all that it could be made but great advances have been made in hospital construction and equipment — of which every advantage has been taken in equipping the new building. “No citizen can claim to know his own city who doesn’t know the Olean General Hospital and the service it is rendering and the only way to be thoroughly informed is to visit the institution personally,” officials reported.
Sept. 16 — The Great Railroad Strike of 1922 might be over, but resentment remains. Police responded to eight homes of men working at the Pennsylvania Railroad shops, which had been stoned within a period of 15 minutes near midnight. The streets were deserted on arrival. However, two people — a man and an 11-year-old boy — are facing assault charges after a Pennsy railroad detective reported a man struck him and the boy threw rocks at him. On the flip side, the boy’s father swore out a warrant against the detective for shaking up and bruising his son.
1947Sept. 12 — Former Olean Oilers pitcher Ralph Branca was the big winner of the pennant-bound Brooklyn Dodgers after clinching the 4-3 win against the St. Louis Cardinals — and becoming the youngest player to win 20 games in one season in the National League. He was brought in to pitch against just one batter, but catcher Bruce Edwards rushed to the manager after the first man had been retired and said “the kid’s got it.” The game put the Dodgers on top of the division by 5 1/2 games with 15 left to play. The team would win the pennant and fall in the World Series to the New York Yankees.
Sept. 15 — Mrs. Anne Franchot Godley of Connecticut was in Olean to inspect the progress on Franchot Field. Joined by various city officials, she toured the athletic field site made possible by a gift of $21,000 (about $300,000 today) from her and her husband in memory of her late father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Van Vranken Franchot. Franchot was the first mayor of Olean, leaving office 50 years prior to the donation. Today, the South Olean site is called Franchot Park.
1972Sept. 12 — Chuckie Crist is in, winning a coveted spot on the 40-man roster of the New York Giants as a free agent. The Salamanca standout who attended Penn State on a basketball scholarship had turned down a coaching assistant job to take a crack at the pros, holding on until the final cuts were made before being named a safety for the team. Crist retired from football after seven seasons between the Giants, Saints and 49ers. He returned to the area afterward, serving as a school principal in Salamanca. He died Oct. 28, 2020.
Sept. 15 — Frank Blessing and James McAndrew are home after two months down the river. The men left Olean in a canoe on the Allegheny River on June 15, setting off from the South Union Street bridge to make the 72-day, 2,106-mile trip to New Orleans. The pair traveled to Pittsburgh to the Ohio River, then to Cairo, Ill., to link up with the Mississippi, and then down to New Orleans in a 15-foot aluminum canoe laden with 75 pounds of camping gear. They arrived Aug. 25, estimating they spent $300 for food and supplies, and “about $600” on beer.
1997Sept. 16 — An area landmark will close at the end of the year. David Butchello, owner of the Castle restaurant, reported that it has become too difficult to run and maintain the sprawling restaurant with its banquet facilities. Begun in 1946 by his grandfather, the restaurant expanded to hold 1,000 people, in addition to other amenities over the years. The restaurant will close for regular service in October, and will honor all banquet obligations through Dec. 31. If the site goes unsold, Butchello said the restaurant will be demolished for a casual-dining restaurant, possibly a chain, that will supplement the Castle Inn motel next door.
Sept. 14 — Locals remember another lost icon in the world with the death of Indian nun Mother Teresa. The nun will be remembered at the International Day of Peace candlelight vigil later in the week, with a theme of “The Essential Role of Women in the Establishment of World Peace.” The 1979 Nobel Peace Prize winner known for her work in the slums of Calcutta was canonized by the Roman Catholic Church in 2016 as a saint.