From a new start for Olean’s babies to building Franchot Park, from Chuckie Crist making it to the big leagues to the end of the Castle age, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1922Sept. 15 — Visitors in great numbers are this afternoon attending the opening of the maternity building at Olean General Hospital. The original part of the hospital was all that it could be made but great advances have been made in hospital construction and equipment — of which every advantage has been taken in equipping the new building. “No citizen can claim to know his own city who doesn’t know the Olean General Hospital and the service it is rendering and the only way to be thoroughly informed is to visit the institution personally,” officials reported.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social