From rats with matches to champing at the bit for new cars, from getting out of the way of the expressway to good news for West End businesses, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Sept. 1 — Rats and matches were responsible for the fire last night at the Smith & Seeley grocery, 1103 N. Union St., according to fire authorities. The flames started under the floor in the bathroom of apartments occupied by Abel DeForest Cummings, said Fire Chief Rodgers. Rats carried matches there, where papers had been wrapped around water pipes. Firemen of Chemical Co. No. 3 chopped the flooring and extinguished the flames with chemicals, saving the structure and all lives.
Sept. 4 — The new Gem Theater will be open before the holidays. Building operations on the brick and steel building will begin next week, according to Charles Nickum, owner of the old Gem who recently bought the Whitton property and wrecked the cafe building. The house will have a seating capacity of 500, with a lobby similar to the big showhouses in the larger cities. Huge electric signs will keep the public up to date on what’s playing. In a sign of the times, the theater will be a regular city picture house. No vaudeville or big shows will be booked.
1945
Aug. 31 — Car-hungry Oleanders, were given no definite word on when the longed for automobiles would make their debut. One dealer summed up the uncertain situation: “Twenty-four hours to 90 days.” Dodges and Plymouths are expected “at any moment” according to Hugo Haseloff of Haseloff Motors. The first Hudson came off the line for 1946 yesterday, while Fords are expected sometime in September. There’s no idea when Chevrolets will be in, but Oldsmobiles might be delivered in October. Domestic car production halted in 1942 for the war effort.
Sept. 4 — A crowd of spectators estimated at 7,000 came out on Labor Day to see an immense miniature circus. Boys and girls with their parents saw spread on the grass at War Veterans Park several circus tents with a three-ring circus and a train in a full reproduction of “the greatest show on earth.” Lawrence Mendell, a Pennsylvania Railroad detective, displayed 26 years of work modeling the circus, which wowed the crowd. Friends and family helped set up the free exhibition, with clowns and a hill billy band entertaining alongside.
1970
Sept. 1 — The Rev. Cyprian Mensing, of the St. Bonaventure Friary, passed away at St. Francis Hospital following a long illness. Born in Rochester on Oct. 9, 1895, he attended St. Bonaventure College and Seminary, along with several other seminaries and universities. The highlight of his career was serving as the first president of Siena College from 1938 to 1943. Thanks in part to his position at both universities, Siena and St. Bonaventure share a long, intertwined history, both academic and athletic. The colleges continue to meet annually for the Franciscan Cup game, the first dating to 1939.
Sept. 3 — Amid a boom in home construction in Salamanca due to the destruction of 50 homes for the Southern Tier Expressway route, one resident decided that he didn’t want to build a new house. C. Paul Wallquist, after having lived 41 years in his home at 178 S. Main St., decided to have his home picked up and moved. A firm from Hamburg hauled the three-story home through back fields to its new home a block away. He and his wife plan to finish their retirement in the house they have shared for almost their entire 46-year marriage.
1995
Sept. 3 — Despite rumors that Walmart and Kmart will obliterate all local businesses, firms serving the public on West State Street reported that sales are up as more people head to the West End for shopping. “Traffic flow has increased dramatically,” said Radio Shack manager Bob Kilmer, who won a trip to Hawaii because of high sales at the store even before Walmart opened its doors. The Beverage and Redemption Center saw sales up 30%, On The Side Liquor saw sales up 24%, and Pizza Hut and Perkins Restaurant reported sales are up 20% each. However, not all is rosey — Odd’s-N-Ends, which sells closeout merchandise, has seen a decline in sales.
Sept. 6 — Teachers are breathing easy at Olean City School District as classes are set to begin. The Olean Teachers Association on Tuesday ratified a new contract with the district, ending a year-long struggle with administrators. The plan is now on to the school board for final approval. Several other changes are also in the air. A program for a combined kindergarten and first-grade class at Washington West will be implemented after three years of planning, officials reported, and new high school principal Barbara Lias also moved into her office.