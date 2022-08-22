From a riot over cash-flashing strikebreakers to a good start for the 105th Cattaraugus County Fair, from selling off schools to fixing up the Cuba Block Barn, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Aug. 22 — A riot of around 500 women and boys — not a male over the age of 10 was seen — attempted to intimidate strikebreakers in the North End. Women were armed with brooms and boxes of black pepper, mixed with salt, to be used like tear gas. Coming to the home of William Baer as a guarded auto came from the shops to call for him, the women attempted to overturn it. Police Chief John Dempsey was with two patrolmen at the home, having been tipped off, to break it up. The pepper quickly consumed the women, who began to disperse after about four minutes. It is believed the women were motivated to riot after members of the Baer family had been spotted repeatedly flashing rolls of cash to the families of strikers while Baer crossed the picket line.
Aug. 28 — After another week of rocks being thrown at anything railroad — including at a passing train of damaged cars heading to Hornell — the Erie Railroad manager at Hornell demanded Mayor Peter Foley do more to defend the yards from angry strikers and their families. However, Foley declined to send city police or attempt to get the state to dispatch state troopers to secure the sites. “I am not familiar with any statute that requires or empowers me to furnish police protection to guard your workmen on your private property … I believe you have ample power to protect your property,” he said. Meanwhile, several revolver shots were reported as having been fired by railroad detectives at strikers near the rail yards.
1947
Aug. 26 — A bird killed in the collapse of a chimney at the Thatcher Glass Company plant has been identified by its leg band. The chimney swift was banded Oct. 6, 1946, in Memphis, Tenn., according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In a straight line flight from Memphis to Olean, the swift traveled at least 900 miles to get to Olean. The bird had apparently migrated north again after the winter and met its end in Olean. Resident Arden Marks had found the bird and its tag, bringing the latter to the Times Herald to attempt to determine where the bird had been tagged.
Aug. 27 — The 105th annual Cattaraugus County Fair got underway in Little Valley, with a good turnout for the first day of the exhibition despite late rain. More than 2,000 turned out for the fair, watching three horse pulling contests, the opening of the midway, and modern farm machinery equipment holding the attention of a great number of fair patrons. The day was observed as children’s day, with youngsters being admitted to the fairground by payment of federal tax only — due to horse racing at the fair, the fair was required to collect a federal tax on all admissions.
1972
Aug. 22 — For sale: Olean City School District Schools 4, 8 and 11. School officials have begun advertising bids for the schools, hoping to find new users for them. School No. 4, at 313 King St., was abandoned in favor of the new East View Elementary. School No. 8, at 722 Homer St., was abandoned in June with its students going to School No. 7 — North Hill. School No. 11, at 2409 W. State St., was previously the home of the Cattaraugus County Extension of Alfred State College and the Head Start program. School No. 4 would be cleared and become King Street Park. School No. 11 is where the parking lot for Tops is located. Only School No. 8 would find a new lease on life and would become the New York State Police Western Regional Crime Laboratory.
Aug. 22 — Board-by-board, the flooring is coming up at the St. Bonaventure University court at the University Center. The hardwood-over-plywood court, home to many great games in its short eight-year life, was unceremoniously torn up in the cleanup effort after the Flood of 1972, which caused serious damage to the floor. University officials are negotiating with various companies for a composition-type floor, and the court is expected to be ready just in time for the start of basketball practice this season.
1997
Aug. 21 — The Justice Department is hoping to settle a lawsuit over 48 acres near Cuba Lake — including the spillway and 19 lots — for the Seneca Nation of Indians. Federal officials are helping settle the suit, which sought monetary compensation for the property after the SNI had sued the state in 1985 for illegally obtaining the land from them between 1858 and 1872. Justice Department officials similar lawsuits had been settled without forcing homeowners to leave their homes.
Aug. 25 — The Cuba Block Barn will be getting a facelift. Bonnie Blair-Coundit, who bought the 92-year-old structure south of Cuba, said she is gearing up for the renovation — even taking college classes to learn about how to preserve the structure. “Over the years some stucco and new doors were done, but no one addressed maintaining the barn properly,” she told the Allegany County Planning Board. Once a well-known stable in the area, the farm had fallen on hard times — Blair-Coundit purchased it after it was seized in lieu of taxes — competing against locals and bidders as far away as Puerto Rico.