From hunting for highwaymen to “The King of Glory,” from local reaction to the Wounded Knee standoff to getting Dal-Tile back up and running, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923March 27 — Four husky men are being sought after attempting to hold up an Olean car at the Haskell Creek bridge. The men in the car — Police Justice Dennis Keating, Street Superintendent Dennis Lawler and automobile salesman Francis “Happy” Atkins — had driven there to see if an automobile wheel had been placed in the road by jokers or highwaymen. Upon stopping, they found a rope strung off into the weeds, and when they started to get out of the car four men came up from the bank toward them. The trio sped off, satisfied it was no prank.
March 29 — Dana Otto of North Union Street, who has been suffering from smallpox, has been released from quarantine. The city health department reported that all members of the family and persons who came in contact with Mr. Otto have been vaccinated and no cases have developed so far as a result of contact. There was also good news related to other often-fatal diseases like scarlet fever, showing a decline in the number of cases. The measles situation shows that the health authorities are gaining, as more cases are being released than are being quarantined.
1948March 29 — A capacity audience filled the Olean First Baptist Church on Sunday to hear Fred Peace’s Easter cantata “The King of Glory” by 30 voices. Appearing as guest soloist was Frank Sherman Baker of New York City, formerly of Eldred, Pa., a well-known concert and radio artist. The choir’s presentation of the difficult theme won high praise from music lovers. Other soloists included Mrs. William Woodfill and Mrs. Norman Mead, sopranos; Mrs. Sheldon Conrad, contralto; Raymond Schutz, tenor; and Thomas Adams, bass.
March 30 — A fire destroyed three buildings in Machias — including two of the village’s three grocery stores. More than 200 volunteer firemen assisted in fighting the fire from spreading further, and the village water reservoir went dry. The fire began above the Red and White store, then spread to the buildings next door before also igniting the roof of the Machias Hotel across the road. That structure was generally spared, however. A firefighter was hurt on glass forced from a window due to a stream of water, but all the residents escaped unharmed. The Olean Red Cross mobilized to assist the residents, as well as bringing in water until the village supply is certified as safe again.
1973March 27 — As the occupation at Wounded Knee, S.D., continues and Marlon Brando declines his Academy Award in protest against Hollywood’s treatment of Native Americans, the Times Herald runs a 12-part series of excerpts from the 1970 book “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.” The ninth excerpt in the series tells the story of the struggle against the relocation of Northern Cheyennes in 1878 and 1879, culminating in the Fort Robinson massacre, which claimed the lives of 60 Native Americans.
March 30 — Members of the Seneca Youth Council at Salamanca Central School decried the militant methods at the Wounded Knee occupation, but supported the grievances of the American Indian Movement and others. “We do not want the government to break treaties which have been made with Indians, but this is not the way to show our dissatisfaction,” said Michele Dean, president of the group. “We sympathize with their problems, and want to help them, but we do not agree with the tactics being used by the militant leaders.” The group has raised money, clothing and food to support the Oglala Sioux during the uprising, but the aid was not accepted by federal marshals and not forwarded to those in need.
1998March 27 — The annual Times Herald Progress supplement takes a look at the “labor of love” in the region — the workers who have dedicated their lives to various jobs. From Ron Smith assembling coffee mugs for the Allegany Arc in Wellsville to Olean city meter repairman Jim McGinnis, from Dresser-Rand Engineer Allan Kidd to Mansfield farmer Don Telaak, the workers who drive the local economy take pride in their efforts and their output.
March 31 — Most of the 100 Dal-Tile workers laid off recently have been brought back to work. A kiln roof collapsed Feb. 28, company officials reported, halving production at the East Olean factory and leading to two rounds of layoffs. “To date, 85-90 workers have been recalled,” HR manager Tom Blair said. The remaining dozen are due to come back next week. Crews have worked 12 hours a day six days a week to get the facility up and running again. The job was originally to take three to six months, but company officials credited the workers for getting the job done in just one month.