From cracking down on snoring to a figurative slugfest turning literal for the Bonnies, from the rise of the autobank to a bleak future for Jim Kelly’s football career, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Jan. 24 — When Joe Daniels, 40, of New York was unable to sleep in the Salvation Army hall on account of the storing of two other charity patrons, he decided there would be silence, if it were necessary to start a rough house. He beat up the snorers, according to a complaint made to police by Capt. Ballington of the Army. Arrested on disorderly conduct, Daniels received 60 days of free room and board in the Little Valley jail, with armed guards to make sure that he did not take snore policing into his own hands again.
Jan. 26 — Mayor Peter Foley will open the automobile show in the state armory next week. The mayor was one of the first people in this section to own an automobile, about 25 years ago. The car he owned about that time will be on exhibit during the show, the Olean Automobile Club reported, noting they will act as a reception committee for the sold-out show.
1947
Jan. 24 — “So close, yet so far” was the lament at St. Bonaventure and Niagara following one-point losses at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium. The Bonnies engaged Ithaca in a knockdown, drag-out collision, with the Ithacans emerging a very weary 47-46 winner. With two minutes left, Ithaca’s Bob Sampson and Bonas’ Sammy Urzetta blew the game wide open as the two slugged it out. The benches were cleared and within seconds there was a melee under the south basket. The coaches were “requested” to pull the two from the game, leading Ithaca coach Bem Light to wonder aloud why Big Bob Kay was not replaced. Kay was a dominant figure in the fist-throwing and didn’t appear to come off second best, either. Niagara fell to Canisius, 51-50 in the twinbill.
Jan. 27 — The local March of Dimes treasury is empty, organizers said, adding the group spent over $39,000 to support local nurses, hospitals, doctors, ambulances, and individual equipment in 1946. The annual fundraising drive by the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis — dedicated to fighting polio — is kicking off, and officials hope to continue supporting the 81 children diagnosed with the disease for another year. The March of Dimes would support vaccine production efforts that would lead to multiple vaccines helping eradicate the disease worldwide.
1972
Jan. 24 — In front of over 12,000 fans — the largest for the collegiate sport ever recorded at the Aud — Canisius College found the 13th time to be the charm as they defeated St. Bonaventure. 73-70. Canisius has not beaten the Bonnies since 1965. Bona coach Larry Weise gambled with a one-guard offense and eventually paid the price as Golden Griffins coach Aaron Covington went to a full-court press that forced Bona into 22 turnovers. Things are still looking good for the Bonnies — despite a 7-5 record, their five losses this season have been by a combined 14 points. Additionally, their next four games will be at home.
Jan. 29 — Autobanks — drive-through windows for cars needing their banking done quickly — are popping up at area banks and credit unions. Cutting its ribbon is the new addition at Citizens National Bank and Trust Co. Mayor William O. Smith cut the ribbon on the facility, which can serve up to four cars at once due to pneumatic tubes. The newly-built autobank occupies the site of the old State Theatre on West State Street, with traffic coming and going via North First Street. Today, the facility is owned by Five Star Bank.
1997
Jan. 25 — It is not believed Jim Kelly, the 11-year quarterback of the Buffalo Bills who took his team to the Super Bowl four years in a row, will be offered a new contract when his current one expires on his 37th birthday in February. Engineer of the K-Gun offense, his play calling in no-huddle offense was for years the most dangerous attack in the league. His contract would not be renewed, and he would retire from professional football shortly thereafter. His number is one of three retired by the Bills, and he remains an icon in Western New York.
Jan. 27 — A single-engine plane that went missing Saturday was discovered Monday morning near Cherry Springs in Potter County. It was unknown if the pilot, Dr. Robert L. Allen, survived the crash. Allen was alone aboard the craft, the Civil Air Patrol from State College reported. It took multiple aircraft and 18 ground crews to spot the aircraft in the rough terrain. The next day, it was reported Allen was killed, but due to 18 inches of snow on the ground recovery took several days.