From a theft most fowl to another look at a new city hall, from Bona’s Price being right to keeping JCC downtown, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1923Feb. 13 — Olean police have a dark mystery to solve. Captain French and Policeman Grandusky were patrolling the city and came across two men with a burlap bag. The apparent thieves dropped the bag and ran at the sight of the officers. The police found that the bag contained three butchered chickens, which were taken to the station to be kept in a cool place until the owner could retrieve them. However, the fowl quickly disappeared from the lockup. The most likely suspect is the janitor — but if it wasn’t him, that means thieves struck the police station.

 

