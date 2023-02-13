From a theft most fowl to another look at a new city hall, from Bona’s Price being right to keeping JCC downtown, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923Feb. 13 — Olean police have a dark mystery to solve. Captain French and Policeman Grandusky were patrolling the city and came across two men with a burlap bag. The apparent thieves dropped the bag and ran at the sight of the officers. The police found that the bag contained three butchered chickens, which were taken to the station to be kept in a cool place until the owner could retrieve them. However, the fowl quickly disappeared from the lockup. The most likely suspect is the janitor — but if it wasn’t him, that means thieves struck the police station.
Feb. 15 — Sherman Collins, manager of the Olean House, said that renovations of the hostelry will continue for the near future. One of the newest and most improved electric elevators will go in this spring, and new boilers are to be installed this summer. Another 15 new bathrooms and showers are being added, with another 60 rooms expected to open this summer thanks to the effort. After that work is done, the whole lobby and ground floor will be renovated, the dining room enlarged and a billiard room will be provided in the basement. The entrance to the curb will be covered by a porte-cochere of attractive design.
1948Feb. 14 — The “helter skelter” business hours of Olean’s retail establishments are a cause of concern, said B. Tomarken of the Olean Retail Merchants Bureau, and he suggested that a “definite understanding to be reached on store hours to avoid confusion on the part of out-of-town people coming to Olean” should be a priority for the Bureau. A series of “Value Demonstration Days” are also being set up by the Bureau for weekends in February, May, August and October to motivate out-of-town shoppers to get on the train or come by car to the city on a relatively regular basis.
Feb. 19 — As it sits today, the public won’t get to vote on the borrowing for a new Olean city hall. Under existing state and city laws, binding referendum are not allowed on such actions, city attorney J. Richmond Page pointed out to the Common Council, but the city could create a new law requiring a referendum on every bond issuance if the council so choose. In discussions for at least 25 years, the building is far too small and is in poor condition, city leaders reported. Mayor Thomas Gustafson said that consideration should be given to constructing the new building as contractors now using the plans drawn up in 1946 that were shelved due to high construction demands for veterans’ housing at the time.
1973Feb. 13 — W. T. Grant Co. has announced an 80,000-square-foot “Grant City Shopping Center” on part of the former Wellsville Municipal Airport site on Bolivar Road. Construction should begin before April, and should open in the fall. The present Grant store has been located on Main Street since the 1930s. A large food market, drug store and smaller stores are also being planned for the site, along with parking for about 500 cars. The Grant chain would go bankrupt in 1976, and the site would later be used by Kmart and Tractor Supply Co.
Feb. 15 — When the Price is right, there is no way you can beat St. Bonaventure. Glenn Price, the 6-9 junior, scored a career high of 35 points in leading the Bonnies to a 68-63 win over Xavier University at the Schmidt Fieldhouse in Cincinnati. Price picked up 17 of the first 19 Bonas points, forcing Zavier coach Dick Campbell to junk his man-for-man defense in favor of the zone. After knocking in 21 in the first half, Xavier switched to a 1-3-1 zone to triple-team Price in an attempt to shut him down.
1998Feb. 15 — During the St. Bonaventure Basketball Hall of Fame induction, SBU legend Sam Stith jokingly wished a 3-point line existed in the 1950s. A few hours later, the Bonnies probably wished it still didn’t after Duquesne shot 50% from behind that line in a 71-61 win before a sellout crowd on Alumni Weekend. “It’s always difficult to defend against a 3-point team,” said Bona forward James Singleton. “It’s hard because it stretches your defense out. When you give them freedom early with the threes, they all try. (Duquesne players) hit some threes that normally most people wouldn’t even take.”
Feb. 19 — The Jamestown Community College board have backed an effort to keep the Cattaraugus County campus in downtown Olean. “We’re flattered that people are concerned about where we’ll be and what we’ll be doing. If this community is supporting what we have heard from the Task Force, we have an obligation to look at the plan,” said JCC President Gregory DeCinque. City officials offered privately-funded plans to keep the campus downtown after JCC officials began searching for a 50-acre site outside the city limits for an expansion effort.