From King Tut and Mr. Tutt to taking the mail for a joyride, from disbanding the Olean Trade Development Council to a new owner for Dresser-Rand, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923Feb. 28 — Tut-tut, Mr. Tutt. Livery barn worker Jasper Tutt of Pine Logs, Pa., was hauled before Judge Dennis Keating after laying out Jake Morgan after they were introduced in a soft drink place just below the Pennsy tracks. Tutt claimed Morgan had made a crack about his smell. However, Morgan said the comment was about King Tutankamun, the recently-unearthed Egyptian pharaoh found in a mostly-intact tomb. “When I learned his name was Tutt, I said something about him being dead 3,000 years, and then he walloped me.” Tutt was asked if he knew of the news, and he said he hadn’t read the papers in some time. The judge fined Tutt $5 and told the man about the boy king’s discovery.
March 3 — Filled with fighting spirit by the cheering crowd, Canisius College outplayed the St. Bonaventure quint 38-22 at Elmwood Music Hall. The blue and gold five were not slow getting started, racking up an 18-10 lead at the half. Connelly showed good form for the Bonaventure crew, holding two top Canisius players scoreless. But in the final period, Canisius held the Bonaventure team in check for 10 minutes as five players scored. It was the 11th straight win for Canisius and yet another loss for the season for the Brown and White.
1948Feb. 27 — A 15-year-old youth was taken into custody following an 11-hour chase by authorities in a stolen car. The boy was accused of stealing the car of a rural mail carrier in Allegany. Paul Studd, the carrier and car owner, had just unlocked the car in front of the post office to put in packages and had just turned around to get the rest of the mail from his route when the youth hopped in. The youth said he threw the Parcel Post packages from the car and other mail accessories along his route. He is believed to have been an escapee from the State Agricultural and Industrial School at Industry outside of Rochester, and was taken back to that institution by one of its parole officers.
Feb. 27 — Another $733,000 in federal aid made its way out of the House of Representatives for the city this morning. Congressman Daniel Reed of Dunkirk. The package is the second to move forward for the $3 million project, which will begin this spring. The project calls for enlarging the dike along the east bank of Olean Creek between Bradner Stadium and the Allegheny River, and along the north bank of the river as far as King’s Brook. The work would later prove vital to protecting much of the city in the Flood of 1972.
1973Feb. 27 — The old YMCA building will soon be nothing but a memory. The three-story brick building at 116 N. Barry St. will soon be leveled, and a time capsule in the cornerstone from 1909 will be opened. The Y was an effort to fight the good fight of temperance in a city that at the time had 94 saloons, officials said; it quickly became “the only game in town” for thousands of users seeking something a bit more wholesome. The new Y opened at 130 S. Union St. in 1961, leaving the old building only partially occupied. Magnano Brothers Real Estate Inc., the new owners, plan to combine it with a neighboring parcel for redevelopment.
Feb. 28 — Citing a lack of member interest, the Olean Trade Development Council has suspended its activities. “As of this date, all promotional activities, including Christmas street decorations, Farm-City Days, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and liaison relative to offstreat parking and urban renewal, are terminated,” said President Jay Segall. The remaining $3,900 in OTDC funds will be sent to the Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, he said, adding that he is “not angry” about the decision. “I just feel the merchants should get together as a downtown group and do something for themselves rather than having the ball carried by three or four individuals as they have been doing,” he added.
1998Feb. 27 — A new name may grace the walls of Olean’s largest employer. Dresser Industries announced a $7.7 billion stock merger with Halliburton Co. “Halliburton and Dresser are an outstanding business and cultural fit. This is a win-win combination for both companies’ shareholders, customers and employees,” said Halliburton CEO and Chairman Dick Cheney. The exact local impact is unknown. Local managers reported that they were surprised by the merger news, but the site — owned jointly by Dresser and Ingersoll Rand Co. — should not be negatively affected by the move.
Feb. 28 — Several local basketball programs picked up Section 6 wins overnight. Allegany-Limestone, in a physical game from start to finish, topped Gowanda for the Class C-1 quarterfinal game. “This was the most physical game we’ve played all season,” said Gators coach Chad Lyter, watching his squad go toe-to-toe with a 42-42 tie with 1:07 left on the clock. The squad went 10-for-16 from the foul line to clinch the win. Portville topped Franklinville, 63-40, for a Class C-2 win, while West Valley advanced to the Class D semifinals for the first time in six years with a 70-62 win over North Collins.