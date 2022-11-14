From dropping fancy dress at the high school to taking an epic battle on the gridiron down to the wire, from a town hall with Gov. Rockefeller to the end of the Russo era for St. Bonaventure fans, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Nov. 14 — Fancy clothing is no longer mandated at Olean High School after a meeting of the Parent-Teachers Association. Mr. Sackett, principal, said that he will comply with the agreement between faculty and parents, and any pupil who enters the high school dressed in too extreme clothes will not be allowed to enter class. A modified uniform for girls will consist of plain skirts and shirt-waists or middies and plain woolen dresses. Similar rules will be in place for boys. All pupils will be able to dress alike under the ruling.
Nov. 20 — Ill feelings remain among Pennsylvania Railroad workers two months after the end of the Great Railroad Strike of 1922. Two workers of the shops were attacked outside a public dance hall last night, police reported, and charges are likely. The two men — who crossed the picket line to work during the strike, were identified at the dance hall and were invited to leave. They left, it was told, but they waited outside for a taxicab and were attacked by some of the dancers.
1947
Nov. 15 — Funeral services for Staff Sgt. Louis Allram, the city’s second war hero to be returned home for burial, were held this morning. A requiem high mass was celebrated at St. Mary of the Angels Church with the Rev. Robert L. Buchheit as celebrant. Allram, a member of Company I, New York National Guard, served for 11 years before being federalized in 1940. He was in the vanguard of the Allied invasion forces in June 1944, and fought through France, Luxembourg, Germany and Belgium. He received the Bronze Star before his death, Jan. 15, 1945, in Belgium. The effort to return tens of thousands of bodies from World War II’s battlegrounds to America was the largest recovery effort in human history.
Nov. 17 — Scoring the winning touchdown with less than three minutes to play, the Bona Indians defeated Scranton 13-7 before 8,800 wet, shivering fans at Forness Stadium. Dave Curtin chucked seven passes Sunday and connected with but one, but that one was the payoff. A short 5-yard heave to Jack Collins on the goal line with 2:45 on the clock in the fourth quarter was the decider. It was Curtin’s 30th touchdown pass of the year. The fans who braved the elements saw one of the greatest exhibitions of line play this season, with both lines battling from start to finish, neither asking nor giving quarter. Bona went into the quarter down 7-0, but battled back for the win.
1972
Nov. 16 — Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, making his way through about 40 anti-abortion rights protesters, hosted a town hall-style meeting at the Castle Restaurant. In the Great Hall the governor promised that the Southern Tier Expressway was vital to the area and he would push for its completion to the “beautiful and wonderful section of our state.” He said he favored of scaling back the state’s law some pending the outcome of a Supreme Court case, but he cut short the number of speeches calling for repeal of the state’s abortion law after one speaker became vocally abusive and accused Rockefeller of being a “legalized murderer and adulterer.”
Nov. 20 — Old School No. 7 reopened with a ceremony as North Hill School after a $301,000 renovation project. The school will house students from the old School No. 8 in the Homer Hill neighborhood, as well as BOCES students. The new school name, said Director of Federal and Special Projects George Pancio, represents the North Olean and Homer Hill neighborhoods that will send their children to the school. “We’re looking forward to many exciting programs yet to come,” said Principal John Aceti, noting the school now includes specialized rooms for art, music, reading, speech and science centers, and audio visual work.
1997
Nov. 14 — Anita Hill, who became known worldwide during the 1991 Senate confirmation of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, spoke at Olean High School on gender equity as a guest of Jamestown Community College. “I will not accept that we are a society that cannot see beyond our own personal interests,” she said. “People are changing and growing. You cannot only endure change but actually grow from it.” Six years after the hearings, in which she accused her former boss of sexual harassment before a Senate panel and a televised audience, she has worked in research on gender equality in the workplace.
Nov. 15 — For three decades Lou Russo has sang the National Anthem at St. Bonaventure basketball games. But at the age of 77, he has decided to hang up the microphone and retire from his singing engagements at the Reilly Center. “I started to get a little tired, and I’m sure a lot of younger people would like to give it a try,” he said. He won’t quit singing, though, as he has booked performances with the Bob Lucia Big Band Orchestra for this summer. Russo died in 2011 at age 88.