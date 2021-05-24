From planning for an Allegany state park to Who’s on at St. Bonaventure, from Bob Hope coming to town to remembering Eldred’s World War II contributions, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
May 24 — Hard cider made a little devil of Jesse Hanson, he told police, following an arrest for burglary and gunplay last evening along the old towpath. He broke into a house and stole a revolver, a box of cartridges and a pair of glasses before leaving. He then went to a house on Duke Street and knocked before being told to go away. He then went around the rear of the house and fired the revolver into it, fortunately hitting nothing of consequence. He finally ran off and hid the gun behind the Wentworth bakery before being nabbed by police on Sullivan Street.
May 27 — Former Sen. A.T. Fancher of Salamanca explained the need and plans for the new Allegany State Park to the Olean Kiwanis Club. With about 3 million people within a three hour’s drive of the park, plans for the facility are big, Fancher said. An allotment of 100 army tents and a big mess tent have been secured and placed at Quaker Run, he said, and all that is necessary for public use is permission from the park officials. The park will hopefully become an interstate park, with 65,000 acres in New York and 35,000 acres in Pennsylvania — the Pennsy section is now part of Allegheny National Forest.
1946
May 25 — Amid a nationwide railroad strike, the Erie and Pennsylvania trains remain silent in Olean. A quarter-million railroad engineers and crews walked off the job for higher pay amid rampant inflation, threatening every industry from steel to agriculture. A boxcar of tinned food for international relief efforts remains at the siding on the Shawmut, and passenger and freight agents reported a flood of calls about shipments and rides, but there is not expected to be an immediate danger of food shortage. Thatcher Manufacturing Co. reported cutting glass container production by 85%, but Clark Brothers reported no changes. The strike would end within two days.
May 27 — Lou Costello — of Abbott and Costello fame — will help break ground on Wednesday for Fred W. Forness Stadium at St. Bonaventure College. The visit is coordinated by the Rev. Anselm Krieger, director of athletics at St. Bonaventure and a boyhood chum of Costello. A full slate of activities are planned for the visit, including a trip to Bradford for a membership drive to support the St. Bonaventure Gridiron Club at Hotel Emery. The St. Bonaventure varsity team would play until the 1951 season.
1971
May 26 — Urban renewal progress was made in Salamanca as the city Urban Renewal Agency signed the $47,000 contract with Mown Demolition Co. to level 18 buildings in the city center. The site, south and east of the Dudley Motor Hotel, will become a new shopping mall. Such actions to level instead of reuse existing buildings — already outmoded in most planning efforts in larger cities by the 1970s — would become more common in Southern Tier cities through the decade, including Olean.
May 27 — Rarely does St. Bonaventure University’s commencement exercises become a sold-out show — except when the guest of honor is comedian Bob Hope. Hope will be the keynote speaker and he and his wife, Dolores, will each receive honorary degrees from the university. For those who can’t get tickets, ABC and possibly NBC will send camera crews to the college for press coverage, and locals will be able to hear the full address live on the radio.
1996
May 24 — Budding Franklinville archaeologists got their hands dirty as they dug into the past at Cash Park. The site, transferred to the school in 1991, was once a horse graveyard and dump on a family farm, said fifth-grade teacher Brian Edmister. Working in teams, the students uncovered and identified three horses — including a work horse killed by lightning — buried in the 1920s. “The whole idea was to go see what signs of man could be found,” Edmister said. School leaders hope to preserve at least one horse skeleton to show future classes.
May 26 — Revelling in the past year’s work to renovate the former Eldred National Munitions Co. office, officials are excited to announce the Eldred World War II Museum is set to open on Memorial Day. Tim Roudenbush, who led the effort, said much of his personal collection will be on display along with other donations. Electronic exhibits, a video production and a commissioned sculpture of women working at the plant are expected to draw many visitors to learn about the small hamlet’s contribution to the war effort.