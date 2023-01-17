From building a boys’ band to a back-and-forth battle at the Aud, from selling off a school to a congressional visit thousands of miles from home, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Jan. 18 — Olean police are on the lookout for two men wanted for rough stuff they have been committing around the uptown section. It is reported the “hobos” are going from house to house and asking for food. If they are refused, they talk to the women in “rough style.” The residents of the section are urged to be on the lookout for all “bums” and rough-looking persons and report them immediately. The next day, a man was picked up and sentenced to a year in jail on a disorderly conduct charge for the acts.
Jan. 19 — Almost 90 boys received instruments yesterday in the city building at the first organizational meeting of the Olean Boys’ Band, which is being taken care of through Olean community services with Robert Dorin as director. With the drummers from the Drum Corps of School 7, and the boys who already had their instruments, the committee is sure that the goal of 100 boys for the band has been reached. Mayor Foley, being present, expressed a willingness to “sit in” with the clarinet section when they have become a little proficient.
1948
Jan. 17 — St. Bonaventure could not bottle up Lawrence Tech’s potential All-America basketball operative Norm Hankins, but his terrific scoring average wasn’t enough to stop Bona from walking out of the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo with the win, 54-49. A back-and-forth battle saw 10 ties and 14 lead changes throughout the course of the game, but the last — led by a pair of foul shots by future coach Eddie Donovan — marked the game going in Bona’s favor with four minutes left.
Jan. 22 — Mr. and Mrs. Earl Warren, former residents of Olean, had a narrow escape from death when their home, on the Eldred-Larrabee Road near Eldred, was destroyed by fire. Property owner Edward Hubbard, 78, also managed to escape from the burning house without injury. By the time the fire department just 2 miles away arrived, the house was already too far gone to save. Earl Warren was up at about 11 p.m. to get a drink of water when he heard frantic honking from a car’s horn. “Your house is on fire” the motorist shouted, raising the alarm for the trio to escape.
1973
Jan. 16 — For sale: One slightly used school. The Wellsville school board voted to put the Martin Street school up for sale, hoping to solicit bids for the site. The building, appraised at $25,000 last year, is expected to be replaced by the under-construction Washington Street campus by the end of June. However, work may be needed at the high school, as well. Board member Senta Streeter said she was appalled by the condition of the building during a recent open house. The building was filthy and in a state of disrepair, and the condition made her “ashamed to be a board member.”
Jan. 18 — After knocking off the top school in the state, Olean’s Bishop Walsh broke from the ranks of the honorable mention to the third spot in this week’s New York State Sports Writers small school basketball poll. With an 8-0 record after topping St. Francis of Athol Springs last week, players Jeff Grandusky and Dewey Taylor are leading the charge, coach Ed McGuire said. “I’m delighted, these kids really deserve it.” With about 120 boys in the school compared to the 500 or 600 at St. Francis or Lackawanna Baker, “the key this year is height. This club has the most height and most desire of any team I’ve had.”
1998
Jan. 17 — Adelphia Communications has purchased the Cablevision systems in Wellsville and Penn Yan, company officials reported, fulfilling a long-time dream for owner and Wellsville native John Rigas. The $11.5 million deal — led by residents asking Adelphia and Cablevision for the deal — will hopefully lead to major upgrades for the local system just a short drive from the Adelphia headquarters in Coudersport, Pa. The acquisition is one of several recent purchases by the firm, now among the top 10 cable TV operators in the nation.
Jan. 19 — Congressman Amo Houghton met with one of his constituents recently — on the far side of the world. While on a tour of South Korea during the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum, the Corning Republican visited the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea. His escort on the helicopter ride and on the tour of the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom was Pfc. Brian McCann, an Army field medic from Allegany. Houghton presented him with a “care package” from McCann’s parents, and stopped by the McCanns’ Allegany home and delivered a videotaped message to the couple.