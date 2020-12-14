From throngs of holiday shoppers to a bigger, better Franchot Park, from Bonas crushing Army and Bobby Knight to saving the day at a house fire, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Dec. 14 — Furs bought as Christmas presents by several high-profile Oleanders will not be delivered this year after it was discovered that the items were fakes. A mole coatee, trimmed with seal, was bought for $75 by a local dentist for his wife, while a Russian sable fur was bought by a real estate man for $35 for his wife. The men believed they were buying the furs from a British sailor, complete with uniform, but the uniform, nationality and the furs were all fake. George Williamson, claiming to be of Canada, was let go after Judge Dennis Keating made him settle up with those he conned.
Dec. 20 — ‘Tis the season of the spirit that comes but once a year. Principal streets of the city, in which there are shops for those under the influence of the spirit, are thronged from early morning until the places close for the night. Persons without packages are few, with nearly everyone carrying from one to a dozen, and sometimes more. There is a bigger assortment of all kinds being offered by the merchants. While last season all records for shopping were broken, peddlers report that they are confident that this season will see another record-breaking one. Stores in their holiday dress were never more attractive.
1945
Dec. 14 — Olean schools are closed until Jan. 2, 1946, because of the number of flu cases. Superintendent Donald Keagle canvassed the school board after 1,010 absences were reported among the 4,034 pupils in the school system — about one in four students. The high school saw 318 absences this morning, with normal attendance at 1,159. Medical Inspector C.A. Greanleaf reported three days earlier that an unusual number of flu cases had been seen, with the number increasing daily.
Dec. 15 — A gift of $10,000 was given to the city for the “improvement and enlargement of Franchot Field,” Mayor Thomas Gustafson reported. The gift, from Mrs. Anne Franchot Godley of New Haven, Conn., is in memory of her father — Olean’s first city mayor, Nicholas Van Vranken Franchot. The park then was about an acre in size, near the junction of the Allegheny River and South Union Street, and had been a gift from Mayor Franchot to create a playground or the like. Today, the park is 10 times that size and includes a wading pool, a baseball field and other amenities.
1970
Dec. 17 — Seasonal layoffs plus large layoffs at Fancher Furniture in Salamanca are causing long lines at the state Unemployment office on West State Street. Compounding the issue was the closure two years ago of the Salamanca office, said Robert Comstock, office manager and insurance claims examiner at the Olean site. Comstock said that while the lines look terrible, overall unemployment is rather low. “You have to realise that the total labor force is growing every year, too,” he said. “Yes, there are more area people out of work, but there are also more who want jobs.”
Dec. 18 — Those who live by the sword, die by the sword. That was Army’s fate Thursday night, as St. Bonaventure’s Carl Jackson led the Brown and White to a 58-51 victory over a defensive-minded Army at Madison Square Garden. “There’s no doubt that our defense helped us win this game,” said Larry Weise. “Army is a rough defensive team… In the second half, we used our defense to get us moving.” “We turned over too damned much,” said Army’s coach, the legendary Bobby Knight. Knight would get the top job at Indiana the next season, heading that team to 3 NCAA titles, one NIT title and 11 Big Ten titles in 30 seasons.
1995
Dec. 16 — Scouts from Syracuse, Nazareth and Pitt-Bradford were on hand as Olean High’s boys basketball team topped Pioneer, 88-58, with schools including Boston College, Illinois, Maryland and Temple looking to come watch. They are coming to watch Charles Perry, coach Jeff Anastasia said, with Perry racking up 31 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots. “That’s what we’re looking for from him… He’s a dominator.” Jesse Turner chipped in 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Steve Estes helped out with 11 rebounds. Anastasia noted he likes to keep the scouts a secret until after the game because in the past, “everyone was playing to them instead of playing for the team.”
Dec. 18 — A Wellsville family that lost its home to a fire this summer was able to save an Andover family from the same grief during the holidays. Rob and Kim Wilkins were driving through Andover when they saw a fire at 14 Barney St. Using a garbage can lid as a snow shovel, Rob Wilkins kept the flames at bay while Kim Wilkins snatched up a little boy who was standing in the cold in just his underwear, keeping the child warm in the car. The couple and their two children had been left homeless after a July 22 fire leveled their home. “I was thinking about everything we had to go through, and Kim and I didn’t want to see that happen to them,” Rob Wilkins said.