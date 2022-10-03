From fires flanking Olean to a fun time at the Backyard Frolic, from feds hunting for extortionists in Allegany State Park to the final ribbon cutting on the Southern Tier Expressway, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Oct. 3 — Hannigan Hill was almost lost in dense smoke late yesterday afternoon after the pipeline of the New York Transit company, running from Kane, Pa., burned for a long time. A hole recently was eaten in the pipe at the foot of the hill, and sparks from a passing Pennsylvania Railroad locomotive set the oil spill alight. Chemical Co. No. 3 made no attempt to fight the oil fire, but protected the poles carrying telephone and high power wires. About 10 barrels of oil were lost, and the smoke was made thicker by the dust kicked up by cars coming up to witness the blaze up close on the dirt road from the North End.
Oct. 7 — Rain checked the advance of forest fires in the hills south of Olean, but it will be several hours before the flames have been extinguished. Supervisor George Hannigan, fire warden for Olean township, was in the city to recruit more firefighters last night and take large quantities of food back for the men on the lines. Most of the woods are like tinder due to lack of rain, and tracts of wood have been destroyed. Game has been driven from the hills, and dozens of firefighters attempted to protect homes on the Two Mile and in the Flat Iron Rock section are ready to evacuate if necessary.
1947
Oct. 4 — More than 5,500 people crammed into the Olean Armory for the Kiwanis Club’s inaugural Backyard Frolic barn dance. When the dust settled a little, the judges tapped the team from Allegany as champion for the evening, although few really cared for the competition — they came for the spirited dancing and hilarious fun. As they straggled toward their cars, long past midnight, all were loud in declaring they got more than they’d bargained for.
Oct. 7 — Company I of the New York National Guard opened its doors to the public to showcase their weapons of war and their preparedness. But most popular of all was Staff Sgt. Clarence Baldwin, who operated the most potent weapon — the M37 army field range stove. The first cook of the unit served up biscuits and coffee for the hungry visitors, who oohed and aahed over the various machine guns, rocket launches, radios and walkie talkies. A 105mm howitzer artillery piece from the St. Bonaventure University ROTC unit was also on display.
1972
Oct. 3 — Before the old Loblaw’s on Laurens Street becomes the new Olean Public Library, much of it has to go. The sidewall facing the parking lot has been leveled, where a new addition will double the size of the one-story building. Officials hope the exterior work on the $673,000 project is done before the weather changes, so workers can spend the winter doing work inside. The site is set to replace the current library — today’s The Old Library — adjacent to the post office on South Union Street sometime in 1973.
Oct. 5 — The FBI is searching Allegany State Park for men believed to be involved in a half-million dollar extortion plot and who reportedly attempted to ambush an agent in the area. The FBI did not identify the men they were searching for, only noting that they had threatened to blow up a Columbus, Ohio, insurance office if they were not paid. Told to drop the funds off at the Coon Run entrance to the state park, agents approached as a gunshot rang out. The agents returned fire and a man fled. A .22-caliber pump-action rifle with an expended shell in the chamber was found the next day.
1997
Oct. 3 — It took almost 30 years, but a driver can now go from Erie, Pa., to Harriman in Orange County thanks to the four-lane Route 17 expressway. The final segment — 25 miles from Stow to the Pennsylvania border — cost $40 million, said Rep. Amory Houghton, while Pennsylvania paid to finish the link to Interstate 90. “Now, we’ve got to do the right things and make it an interstate,” he said. Next up? “Next, we’ve got to go after Route 219,” he said, which had been in the planning stages since the early 1960s.
Oct. 8 — A committee set up by the Cattaraugus County Legislature has recommended abandoning the airport in Ischua for a 6,000-foot runway and airport north of Salamanca. The committee forwarded the hilltop site off Hatch Hill Road as the preferred site, with an estimated $46 million price tag. However, consultants reported that the Federal Aviation Administration would likely not cover its traditional 90% of the cost of airport projects due to the price tag. As a result, other funds will be necessary. The cost to lengthen and upgrade the current airport is in the $74 million range, officials noted. Dresser-Rand said it is imperative to complete one of the projects to sustain the company’s operations in Olean.