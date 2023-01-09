From cracking down on illegal slot machines to ending “The Jerk” train, from glider flights of fancy to tackling indoor smoking, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Jan. 9 — George Young, the man who feeds the inmates breakfast at the city lockup, had a busy morning feeding a dozen “lodgers” from the night before. Two men were fighting, seven were picked up for drunkenness, and two men were accused of running a disorderly house together with the Eagle Restaurant. One of the drunks came all the way from Chicago to test the coffee and pie Young hands out. The drunks collectively paid $100, while the men from the Eagle — the proprietor and the counter man — paid $200 in fines.
Jan 12 — The nickel machines in this city are reported to be rapidly becoming back numbers. So far, police said 150 of the estimated 300 to 400 in the city over the past two days. The have become great business again, but only for the owners — not only are they illegal, but they’re rigged. From reports, every 20 nickels that were put in a machine one came back to the player. Some time ago, slot machines were put out of existence in the city, but in the course of time they were working again.
1948
Jan. 9 — Plans for a $225,000, 24-unit apartment house — the first development of such a large project in the city — are circulating for a planned development at the corner of Oviatt and Linwood, streets that are at present unimproved. The site was purchased from Olean General Hospital last year, and approval has been obtained from the Federal Housing Administration to help fight an ongoing housing shortage in the city as soldiers returned from World War II.
Jan. 12 — The Olean-Buffalo passenger train will soon make its last stop. The Pennsylvania Railroad has received Public Service Commission authorization to discontinue the service, known as “The Jerk.” Milk and freight carried on the train will be shipped by truck and bus in the future. Railroad officials said they were seeking the approval before World War II, but the needs of commuters from Olean to Buffalo led to a federal government request to continue the service. There will still be two more trains a day between the cities, officials reported.
1973
Jan. 11 — An unbeaten Bishop Walsh boy’s basketball team knocked St. Francis of Athol Springs out of the top spot as the top small school basketball team with a 59-54 upset. Led by Dewey Taylor and Matt O’Connell, Walsh was behind 42-36 at the start of the fourth quarter but caught up 46-46 with four minutes left on the clock. “We pressed the entire game,” said Walsh coach Ed McGuire, “but in the final quarter we had to tighten it up on (St. Francis star Chris) Patton.” Patton went on to play for Maryland and showed signs of great promise but tragically died in 1976 during a pickup basketball game.
Jan. 15 — The Rochester Soaring Club has transferred its activities to the Olean Municipal Airport in Ischua for the winter, and its 33 members report a pleasant surprise. Thanks to the air currents over the hills, conditions are providing even better lift than those at the Dansville Airport where the club was previously set up. The club full of glider flight records hope the extra lift will help with their attempts, like beating out one glider flight that went from Dansville to a New Jersey airport a trip of over 110 miles.
1998
Jan. 12 — It was a double loss for St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team on the road at Temple. Not only did the squad lose the game in its worst loss of the season — 64-43 — but star Tim Winn, already hindered by the flu, was injured in the first half and taken to the hospital with a broken ankle. He will be out three to six weeks — between seven and 12 games of Atlantic 10 play. Starting center Caswell Cyrus also played just one minute due to the flu, and senior Rashaan Palmer was held to just five points and six turnovers thanks to a targeted defense, leading Temple coach John Chaney to say, “That game is not a true indication” of St. Bonaventure.
Jan. 15 — A coalition of groups headed by the Cattaraugus County Health Department is being formed to get the public’s thoughts on an indoor smoking ban in businesses across the county. The move came after a similar proposal was tabled in June due to complaints from restaurant owners. Then-sponsor James Elling of Allegany said he would consider reintroducing his previous ban plan or working with the coalition for a more gradual change based on community input to the group. The state Clean Indoor Air Act would be passed in 2003, forcing businesses across the state to kick smoking outside.