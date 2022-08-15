From tensions rising over the Great Railroad Strike to saving lives in a hotel fire, from the return of black bears to Allegany State Park to cleaning up from Olean’s past, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Aug. 17 — Tempers in the Great Railroad Strike of 1922 are boiling over nationwide, and tension remains high locally. In Olean, P.L. Barkley, head of the Pennsylvania Railroad police in Olean, was arrested by city police on charges of offensive and disorderly conduct. He is accused of approaching the picket line while on duty and threatening to attack a striking union shop craftsman while reaching into his back pocket for a revolver. The incident occurred at the corner of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue, where strikers were picketing. The strike would last until September. The next day, another railroad inspector was arrested for jumping from an automobile, pointing a gun at two women and demanding “Do you read the papers? Do you see this gun?”
Aug. 21 — Threats and violence continue locally over the strike. Two Black men employed to serve food to strikebreakers were attacked by four white men, presumably striking workers. While the waiter with him ran away, Henry Smith, a cook, did not run and was struck in the jaw by a club-wielding attacker at the corner of Fourth and Wayne streets. He was found unconscious at the site a short time later. He recalled one of his attackers replacing his cap and heard him whisper a warning to keep away from the shop while the strike was on. No trace of the attackers was found.
1947
Aug. 15 — The newly remodeled and redecorated Olean Theatre, at 425 N. Union St., will make its formal bow to Olean theatergoers tonight. Mayor Thomas Gustafson is scheduled to buy the first ticket. The theater will operate under the direction of Dipson Theatres Inc. of Buffalo. Six hundred new plush back seats have been installed and the building has been air conditioned. Backlight murals are features of the interior walls, and renovated bathrooms join a new marquee out front. The opening attraction will be Abbott and Costello in “Buck Privates Come Home.”
Aug. 16 — A fire, said to have originated in the rear of the tap room, swept the interior of the tap and dining rooms at Little Valley’s Whitney Hotel at 129 N. Main St. The fire, at just before 4 a.m., was spotted by Mrs. Grace Davis across the street. She aroused the occupants and called the fire department. Authorities credited her as the means of saving the lives of those in the building. Three people barely escaped with their lives, including Norris Widrig, a polio victim since early childhood, who crawled through a basement window to escape.
1972
Aug. 16 — Pat Slavin knows that as the “rookie” head coach of Olean’s varsity football team, he’s in the hot seat. And, he’s ready. Hoping to improve on the dismal record for the squad over the last five years — just one winning season — he’s most concerned with the annual game against Bradford. Over those five seasons, they lost every annual meeting by a cumulative 84-7 margin. “Attitude is the whole thing — these kids know nothing but getting their heads handed to them,” he said, adding a change in culture is needed. “But, they’re really not as bad as they’ve been performing.”
Aug. 19 — A Randolph motorist struck and killed a 207-pound black bear on the Southern Tier Expressway on Thursday, State Conservation authorities reported. Unseen in years, the animal’s appearance may be indicative of their return to Allegany State Park. There are far fewer bears in the park even compared to 50 years ago, authorities said, and such a large animal could be a sign that they are growing in population. Park Manager Roland Block said the 2½-year-old bear is a fine specimen, and it has been sent to a taxidermist and will make its forever home in the park’s museum.
1997
Aug. 15 — More than 3,000 tons of contaminated dirt and silt will be removed from Olean Creek next week. The cleanup — the second attempt after high water canceled the last one in October — will clean 810 feet of the creek’s west bank to remove pollution from the Van der Horst Plant No. 1 on Pennsylvania Avenue. Between 1941 and 1957, chrome plating operations discharged untreated liquid waste containing chromium and other heavy metals into the storm sewer before discharge into the creek. Up to that point, the state had spent $12 million cleaning up from the Van der Horst operations alone in the Superfund site.
Aug. 20 — More needs to be done to make North Union Street more inviting, consulting architects reported, improving the first impression of visitors to the business district. Officials with J.H.L. Tecture Architects and Haas Landscaping Architects proposed a 14-foot wide median between Main and the Conrail tracks, filled with planters, trees, shrubs and even a clock tower to improve the visual attractiveness. A move to parallel parking would still allow four lanes of travel, they added, or it could be converted to just one lane in each direction. It would be almost 20 years before a complete overhaul of the street was undertaken.