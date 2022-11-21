From cracking down on drunk drivers in Prohibition to a heartbreaking end for the Bona football season, from tracking the best Black Friday deals to thanking Gift Tree donors, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Nov. 21 — Sick of so many drunk drivers coming before his bench, city Police Justice Dennis Keating announced that “automobile drivers convicted of operating machines while intoxicated will find me the hardest judge in the county hereafter.” He fined L.A. Shay, 25, of Boston, Mass., $100 for his offense (about $1,700 in 2022), while John Runyon, 34, of Olean, was forced to put up $500 bail before being released amid the crackdown. Also of note: Prohibition means the sale and manufacture of alcoholic beverages remained illegal.
Nov. 24 — Community-wide musical activities which will have appeal for all Oleanders are on the docket for this winter, the Olean Community Service Music Community announced. A Christmas caroling program will run throughout the city, it is hoped, and a Music Memory Contest will begin Feb. 5. In the spring, a Music Week program will be held. The committee showed keen interest in several projects, and expressed the belief that they would receive hearty city-wide support.
1947
Nov. 24 — The St. Bonaventure football squad closed out its 1947 campaign with a tough loss against Dayton on the road. Bonaventure took the lead in the second quarter with Big Bobby Kay disdaining efforts of Dayton tacklers and galloping 42 yards for a touchdown that didn’t get the kicking support it deserved. Some 6,000 fans sat through drizzling rain and saw two well-coached teams waste the finer portion of their football talent in the mud. Dayton remained scoreless until the last quarter, when Stan Groene climaxed a bone-jarring 60-yard push with a four-yard plunge into the end zone. Bernie Otten, who wasn’t even listed on the program, place-kicked the extra point for the win, 7-6.
Nov. 26 — Olean aldermen amended the zoning to include a new industrial zone off State Street to allow for an unnamed manufacturing concern to open. The site, at 1160 E. State St., will be announced next week, said attorney Earl Vedder. The council also OK’d a bond to borrow $275,000 to cover the city’s share of a major flood control overhaul. The federal government agreed to chip in $574,000 to the work, which should alleviate the problems seen in the Flood of 1942.
1972
Nov. 22 — Thanksgiving means the start of holiday shopping, and the circulars offer great deals. At Westons just east of the city, grab a lighted electric football game for $12.88 or a new 8-track for your car for $22.99. Watch out for Santa, who arrives at noon by helicopter on Thanksgiving. At FBC on West State Street at the city line, pick up a Lite Brite for $6.44, and the little girls will go ga-ga over Remco’s Sweet April, “The tiniest, cutest baby fashion doll ever!” at $3.44. Or grab Mom a new set of Teflon cookware for $7.77.
Nov. 27 — Ski Wing in Allegany opened its 1972-73 season and new chalet addition with an open house which brought out more than 500 people. Owner-manager Joseph Herger said the innovations included in the $150,000 addition feature a new bar area, a doubled dining room, a nursery and expanded Wing Ski Shop. He added that a cross country skiing program will be introduced this season as several trails were cleared this summer.
1997
Nov. 21 — Jim Baron often touts the athletic ability of his players, and in a 68-48 win over Liberty University, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball players relied on that ability to win despite problems with half-court execution. “A ‘W’ never means you played well,” said sophomore guard Tim Winn. “There are still some wrinkles we need to work on.” The Bonnies ran a full-court press, forcing Liberty into 26 turnovers and sparking Bona’s fast break offense.
Nov. 23 — A local Olean family thanked those who helped their two young daughters have something under the Christmas Tree this year thanks to the Gift Tree program, run by the Times Herald and the Red Cross. Marking its 11th anniversary, the 1997 program carries more needy families than ever in its history. In 2022, see page A-9 to see if you can help an area family in need.