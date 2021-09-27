From a new building for new Oleanders to packing it in for Bona football, from farmers making bank to a great start for Panther soccer, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Sept. 27 — A new maternity ward is on the way for Olean General Hospital. The $93,900 structure to be built by Chapman & Graham of Jamestown is the result of a $150,000 drive by Kiwanis Club members to build and equip the two-story building. Blending in with the current building, it will attach to the southeast corner and be connected by an underground tunnel and an overhead passageway. It will be equipped with two delivery rooms, 11 private rooms, a large nursery and a general ward of 12 beds. The roof will be a great glass solarium for patient recovery.
Sept. 30 — Say goodbye to the Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co., which will soon become the Olean Bradford and Salamanca Railway Co. The yellow intercity cars now painted yellow and green will now go all green with the new nameplate after the WNY&P was sold at auction. The news comes three days after workers have been asked to take an 8% pay cuts the company slowly recovers from bankruptcy.
1946
Sept. 28 — Fourteen churches and 300 canvassers will make the rounds of the city in a two-fold unofficial census. The first purpose, the Rev. Winton Halsted said, was to find the number of persons in the various faiths in Olean. The second, he added, is to list any available housing space which may be available now or in the near future that could be rented to veterans or civilians in desperate need of a place to live.
Sept. 30 — More than 8,500 people attended the first home game at Forness Stadium at St. Bonaventure University, hosting Youngstown College. Both bleacher sections flanking the new field were packed to capacity, an aerial photograph of the stadium showed during the Saturday afternoon game. Hugh Devore’s Bona Indians opened the game with two scores in the first quarter, leading 14-0 at the half. However, a 65-yard scoring play by Youngstown put the visitors up at the end, 20-14.
1971
Sept. 27 — As a whole, the last year turned out to be a better one for Cattaraugus County farmers than for growers in many parts of the country. Despite inflation affecting almost everything, local operators held their own and made $26.2 million in gross sales — up from $25.76 million three years ago. The bulk consisted of sales of livestock and farm crops, while other funds included government payments and the value of home-grown products that were consumed on the farm. About 10% of sales were of crops, with 90% coming from livestock, poultry and dairy products.
Sept. 28 — The Amaranth Club’s long-term project to raise thousands of dollars has paid off as a new Maganascanner has arrived at Olean General Hospital from Pickner Corp. of Cleveland. The scanner was one of the earliest devices used in nuclear medicine to look at a patient’s organs that had been labelled with a radioisotope. It’s successor devices are in use today. Running the scanner will be Dr. Bernard Yurick, the roentgenologist of the hospital. Most of the machine was funded with Betty Crocker coupons and other fundraisers over the course of over a year.
1996
Sept. 27 — Movie World, at 2108 W. State St., has closed after owner Joe Roosa sold 13 of his 17 stores to Blockbuster. “Blockbuster made an offer we couldn’t refuse,” he said, channelling Don Corleone from “The Godfather” when dealing with the titan of home video rentals. Once with more than 9,000 stores, the chain declared bankruptcy in 2010 and closed its corporate-owned stores by 2014 — including Movie World’s competition down the street in Olean by Tops. One Blockbuster remains in Bend, Ore.
Sept. 30 — Portville boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are unbeaten, at 7-0 for the girls and 7-0-1 for the boys — the best start in five seasons for the girls and the best ever in the boy’ seven-year program history. Boys coach Wayne Smith credits Josh Lisac with nine goals and Matt Pascucci with six on the season as the top leaders, as well as goalie Pat Moses racking up five shutouts. For the girls’ team, six starters are gone from the state finalist team the season before, but first-year goalie Amanda Long has taken up the helm of strong defensive play.