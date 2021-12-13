From helping feed and move Armenians to the sounds of the steppe, from a quality-focused Christmas shopping season to an out-of-this-world visitor at Olean Advanced Products, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Dec. 14 — The Near East Relief group is hopeful that one of the local car shops will be able to meet a big request — the donation of a truck. Organizers said they are hoping to have Olean provide an automobile truck to be sent to Armenia loaded with products of this city. Large donations — like $180 from Donian Bros. — have already been pouring in, organizers said, and it is hoped the vehicle will be sent in short order and be marked as coming from Olean. The country, only recently independent of the Ottoman Empire and lacking due to the World War I-era genocide by the Turks, had recently been overtaken by the Soviets.
Dec. 16 — A can of milk is the price of admission to a special showing of the Near East film “Alice in Hungerland” at the Strand Theater. The youngsters will be admitted on each giving a can of condensed milk which will be boxed and shipped to Armenia for the starving children there. It is expected there will be a large attendance. War with Turkey in late 1920 had turned into fighting against Soviets, ending with a treaty in October setting borders and allowing relief efforts to begin in earnest.
1946
Dec. 13 — St. Bona basketball coach took his boys over the “coals” during the halftime intermission against Brockport Normal after the squad had broken their backs overcoming an 11-8 Brockport margin to walk off with a 21-19 halftime lead. Deadly set shots by Eddie Donovan — future Bonaventure and New York Knicks head coach — were the only thing separating the Bonnies from a seven-point deficit at the end of the half. The locker room brow-beating showed on the court as the Bonnies came back and roared all over the Brockers and after the smoke and thunder of it all cleared, St. Bonaventure had fashioned a 59-39 victory.
Dec. 18 — Members of the long-famous Don Cossack Chorus thrilled Olean music lovers, who jammed into the High School auditorium for the season’s most unusual musical experience. Ranging from rollicking slapstick to the chants and chorales of the steppe, the program was brimming over with almost continual musical surprises. The clean-cut military precision was evident throughout the performance — a concerted obedience to the diminutive conductor’s moods. It was apparent the performers enjoyed every note that played in their throats.
1971
Dec. 13 — Area stores report shoppers are being more picky this holiday shopping season. “All our shoppers seem to indicate that people are more selective this year,” said the manager of one Olean department store. Others agreed. “They are buying better things, looking for quality.” With a sluggish economy and inflation due to decreased Vietnam War spending and deficit reduction, John and Mary Q. Public are still out shopping en force, managers said, buying more expensive items in smaller quantities compared to loads of cheap goods.
Dec. 16 — If DePaul University basketball coach had brought the kitchen sink, he would have thrown that at the St. Bonaventure squad at the University Center. But despite every defensive trick up his sleeve after 29 years of coaching, the effort wasn’t nearly enough to stop the Bonnies from cruising to an 80-66 win over the invaders from Chicago. “Well, I don’t think we can run into anything else the rest of the year,” said SBU team captain Paul Hoffman, joking that because of the man-for-man, match-up zone, 1-3-2 zone, man press and 1-3-1 trap halfcourt press styles of defense, “we went through a week of practice tonight.”
1996
Dec. 13 — A truck driver at Dexter Electronic Materials is lucky to be alive after his tractor-trailer was struck by a freight train on Franklin Street. A tractor-trailer, driven by a Salt Lake City, Utah, driver, was attempting to back into the Dexter lot in order to unload cargo when the vehicle became stuck in a pothole by the road. The driver got out of the vehicle and was trying to get it moving again when he heard the train whistle from an inbound Conrail train. The driver attempted to flag down the train with a flashlight but was unsuccessful. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 16 — An out-of-this-world visitor gave his thanks to Olean Advanced Products. NASA Astronaut Lt. Col. Bill Gregory visited the Olean facility as a thank-you for producing capacitors for the Space Shuttle Endeavor he took to space last year, as well as the employees’ efforts to craft components for the upcoming International Space Station expected to be launched in the next year or two. He presented NASA’s Silver Snoopy Award to assembly operator Bonnie Ntsche during his visit, given since the 1960s to contractors “for outstanding achievements related to human flight safety or mission success.” While Olean Advanced Products closed in 2018, the Unity node launched in 1998, as well as other American-made modules presumably still have Olean-made products on board.