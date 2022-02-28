From the happiest prisoner to mountains of snow, from mountains of stolen goods to a new name for Route 17, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922
Feb. 28 — Mayor Peter Foley officiated his first wedding in the city building when he tied the marital knot that united Charles Eichler and Maude Councilman, both well known residents of Olean. The ceremony took place in the mayor’s office with a number of city employees in attendance. The bride wore her traveling gown of brown velour with a picture hat and carried a bouquet of orchids. The ring ceremony was used at the marriage. A large number of city employees crowded around the couple after the ceremony as they prepared to leave for a honeymoon trip to Atlantic City.
March 3 — It was dark in the last row of cells in the police station when a prisoner awoke this morning. The man began screaming, leading to Policeman Matthew Gillmore speeding to the man’s temporary resting place. Turning on his flashlight, Gillmore was greeted by yelps of joy. The prisoner explained he had dreamed he went blind from the moonshine he drank the night before, and the flashlight was evidence it was just a bad dream. Later in the morning, Judge Dennis Keating decided the prisoner, who was without funds, had been warned against the evils of promiscuous buying of likker, and he gave the man a suspended sentence.
1947
Feb. 28 — The St. Bonaventure Brown and White cagers turned in a newt win over an aggressive Gannon College, toppling the home team by a 60-42 tally at Erie Cathedral School. The win marked the ninth triumph of the season for the Bonnies. Off to a slow start, the men of coach Harry Singleton practically “iced” the contest in the third period when they limited the Knights to just six points while racking up 14 themselves. The team allowed just nine more points in the fourth while putting in another 14-point quarter. Ken Murray led the evening with 15 points — including five points in a row in the fourth.
March 4 — Snow plow crews battled drifts some 30 feet high north of Olean as a 25 mph wind swept snow back into roads as soon as it was cleared. Route 16 from Olean to Buffalo was open only to Franklinville, and bus service between Olean and Buffalo was halted for two days. The blizzard swept snow into drifts 25 feet deep at Machias, so deep that a Buffalo-bound Pennsylvania Railroad train couldn’t get through. The train backed up to Olean, and its 140 passengers were put up at local hotels. The drifts were the worst conductor James Biggins had seen in 40 years on the railroad — he suggested bulldozers and cranes would augment the trains in clearing the tracks.
1972
March 1 — The phone didn’t ring for St. Bonaventure University — they were not called yet to join the NIT after the season end — and they took it out on Fairfield. On the road in Connecticut for the season finale, the Bonnies went out and buried Fairfield, 95-76, to end their season with a 16-8 record. That record was better than some of the teams already invited to the NIT, noted Times Herald writer Bob Davies, and “the way they manhandled the Stags here last night is further proof of their tournament ability.”
March 3 — Within a few hours of an anonymous phone tip, Foster Township police found themselves conducting one of the largest moving operations in the department’s history. It took three days to haul a mountain of stolen property — from cans of baked beans to guns and televisions — stolen in more than 30 camp, home and business burglaries reported from Belmont to Bradford in recent months. Four Bradford residents, as well as two others from Westons Mills and Port Allegany were also jailed in connection to the mountain of goods. Still missing, however, are large quantities of meat stolen from the Eldred Market Basket and the Bolivar Country Club.
1997
Feb. 28 — “I don’t think we can play any better,” said Xavier men’s basketball coach Skip Prosser after an 83-59 triumph over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in Cincinnati Gardens. Much like Saturday’s loss against St. Joseph’s, Bona treated water for about 10 minutes, then swiftly went belly-up. The Bonnies committed 15 first-half turnovers against Xavier’s vaunted full-court press which had already secured that school an NCAA berth and the Atlantic 10 Western title. The best shot Bonaventure had came with a 12-0 run to open the second half, but they couldn’t narrow the lead to less than 17.
March 2 — The push by Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan to convert Route 17 to an interstate could bring more business to the region. Under the plan, Route 17 would be upgraded to interstate standards from Erie, Pa., to Steuben County for connection to I-390. Cattaraugus County Legislator Mark Williams noted that the lack of an interstate designation has hurt the area for decades — even missing the area entirely in the state’s own tourism guide because an advertiser used a map showing only interstates. “I just think it’s the key to the future and it’s good for economic development and tourism,” said Allegany County Legislator Jim Graffrafth said.