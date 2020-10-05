From the battle of the time zones to helping out after the war, from a new look for Quaker Lake to hunting for more than game, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1920
Oct. 7 — Brown, White, Old Glory and the Papal insignia covered the dining hall at St. Bonaventure as the reunion of alumni commenced. The sons of St. Bona’s came from far and wide for a laid-back affair. Bishop William Turner of Buffalo, with punctilious brevity spoke on the topic of St. Francis of Assisi, “everybody’s saint,” the bishop said. Noting the ongoing Million Dollar Appeal — the largest fundraising effort at the college to date — he praised Bona officials and alumni for acting much like Francis in that they have not banked on the popularity of the patron saint or the college “long before this.”
Oct. 8 — Olean and Allegany will be on different times tomorrow, as Allegany officials announced they will go back to “old time” — Eastern Standard Time — and do away with Daylight Savings Time ahead of the state. However, the Olean city attorney noted that state law does not grant local control over the matter, so Mayor Georgia and the Common Council would wait until the end of the month before switching back. Not only would such a change be illegal, it is believed, but complicate everything from milk and ice deliveries to train schedules.
1945
Oct. 8 — More aid for soldiers and sailors is being sought in Olean, with hundreds of thousands not coming home until next year. Navy Lt. John McElfresh, speaking to the Olean Community Chest, told not only of the morale boost of the USO for those overseas, but also for the natives in places like the Philippines, who also benefit from USO and other war services. Moriyn Brown, chairman of the drive, added that even with the war officially over, “we can’t let our men and women of the armed services down.”
Oct. 10 — City officials turned down the offer from the Olean Housing Corporation (a developer for the Seneca Heights neighborhood, not to be confused with the Olean Housing Authority) for 50 acres on the slopes of Mount Hermanns. Originally, officials hoped to be able to use the land for a park, but a committee reported the land was not good for a park, could not be developed without great expense and was unsuitable for reforestation.
1970
Oct. 6 — Rising from the shoreline of beautiful new Quaker Lake in Allegany State Park is one of the most modern bath houses ever conceived in the region. The new recreation area, now in phase 1 of 3, will offer swimming, boating, fishing and hiking for more than 3,000 people — including camping space for 1,000. It is estimated that 6,000 people will camp in the area every summer once all the work is done. It is expected the area will be open next year, in time for the park’s 50th anniversary. Today, the Quaker area of the park received more than 700,000 visitors annually.
Oct. 7 — For the fourth time in three years, a new plan to revitalize downtown is on the table. The first. which included leveling every building on the east side of North Union Street and an underpass below the railroad tracks, was proposed in 1968. A later plan aimed at an overpass to dodge constant railroad-related traffic jams, while a 1969 plan saw interest north of the tracks that developers took options on properties. The new plan is much more realistic: The Urban Renewal Agency will pick up blighted buildings, clear them, then turn them over to the Parking Authority for off-street parking.
1995
Oct. 4 — Reaction to a not-guilty verdict in the trial of former Buffalo Bills star O.J. Simpson saw a divided reaction in Olean. “I think they made the wrong call,” said county Judge Michael Nenno, who watched the verdict in a crowded Angee’s on North Union Street. “The whole thing was a fiasco. They played to the TV cameras.” “I never wanted to see him guilty,” said Ron Threehouse, “it’s a very complicated case, but somebody did it… All over the country, this is a Super Bowl audience.”
Oct. 9 — James Drozdowski and Mark Kwasniewski of Lackawana just wanted to hunt some grouse, but ended up finding about $30,000 worth of marijuana plants growing in state lands near Angelica. Allegany County sheriff’s deputies said the plants, up to 14 feet tall, were found off County Road 16 in the town of Birdsall. “We took forestry in college, so we knew what it was,” Kwasniewski said. “Plus, there was a bag of Miracle Gro next to it.” While sources for such cases often remain anonymous, deputies said the hunters had a reason to go public. “We had dates tonight in Buffalo, and we’re standing them up,” Drozdowski said. “This is one excuse we’ve never used before.”