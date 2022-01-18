From breaking ground to unmuzzling the dogs, from a slowdown in “Rocky’s Road” construction to a big win for Winn, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1922Jan. 18 — The Vacuum Oil Company will break ground shortly for a new facility in Olean. The transformer oil department, to employ 75 men, will transfer here from Rochester. The expansion will refine and package oil for transformers and other electrical equipment. Between $400,000 and $500,000 will be spent on the operation, including three new 763-horsepower boilers and a new 215-foot smokestack — one of the tallest in this section of the state.
Jan. 18 — John Lackis, 20, wanted to go back home and face the music and go straight, he told Police Chief Jack Dempsey. The young man was wanted for stealing a suit and $115 in Manchester, N.H. back in October, later tramping around the country since the theft. Once out of money, he was unable to find work. He came to Olean from Warren, where he gave himself up to justice. Dempsey, after getting the facts, notified his Manchester counterpart and is awaiting instructions for extradition. Lackis is of good appearance and well dressed, Dempsey told the Evening Times.
1947Jan. 17 — Allen Corwin, the Allegany County sealer of weights and measures, made an interesting observation: “The tragic rise in prices, which now sees many necessary food items reaching well toward the dollar-a-pound mark, and which brought a new high in the cost of living, has placed a new and more important meaning on any shortage in weight or measure.” Responsible for making sure everything from grocery store scales to gas pumps are giving consumers a fair shake, Corwin urged officials, the public and shop keepers to be diligent and fair. “Full weight and measure is of vital importance to everyone, but it is now of tragic importance to those whose income has shown little or no increase since prewar levels.”
Jan. 18 — The rabies quarantine on dogs — barring owners from even walking their dogs in their neighborhood without a muzzle — has been lifted. Fortunately, the quarantine was successful, leading to no human cases after several cows in the town of Leon tested positive over the summer. At the time, rabies cases were almost always fatal in humans, and dog-borne cases were the leading cause. Thanks to mandatory vaccinations for dogs, the disease became virtually nonexistent in dogs and humans within two decades. Today, the few cases that are reported are almost always from wild animals like bats and raccoons.
1972Jan. 17 — In what is hoped to be a monthly event, a “tremendous amount” of clear glass for recycling was collected at four area grocery stores. The Olean National Guard provided staff and trucks, with local Girl Scouts and the League of Women Voters organizing the collection. Trucks full of glass were then led to the Pitt-Corning Glass plant at Port Allegany for recycling. Organizers hope residents will support such efforts by carefully saving glass, observing collection dates or by donating their labor to the effort if possible.
Jan. 21 — “The Rocky Road,” “world’s longest snowmobile trail” and “the road to nowhere” are slipping easily from tongue after tongue as funding dries up for the Southern Tier Expressway. After his $2.5 billion transportation bond issue failed in November, Gov. Nelson Rockefeller’s austerity measures mean funds have been sidelined for the remaining 52 incomplete miles of highway. So far, more than 250 miles have been finished but another $150 million is needed. “We feel it can be done over a three or four year span as contracts already let mature,” said Route 17 Association President Charles Heenan.
1997Jan. 17 — A truck carrying 23 tons of hazardous waste from Van der Horst Plant 1 in Olean jackknifed on the Southern Tier Expressway near Hinsdale on Thursday. The driver was uninjured. Spinning into the median, the waste — soil contaminated with chromium and other heavy metals — was spilled on its way to a facility in Yukon, Pa., as part of brownfield remediation efforts. The waste, as well as 100 gallons of diesel fuel, were quickly contained, Department of Environmental Conservation officials said, but the cleanup was halted temporarily as blowing snow became too much of a risk for crews working in the median.
Jan. 19 — For 35 minutes, St. Bonaventure fans saw their worst nightmare unfold — Fordham, which was 4-23 last season and losing by 26 at the Reilly Center in 1996 — tied the game up with 5½ minutes left on the clock. But in stepped Tim Winn, whose two huge three-pointers launched a 12-1 run for the home team. Incredibly, the two shots within 45 seconds came on the back of 17 missed threes in a row — including five earlier in the game. “I thought our guys showed a lot of character down the stretch — they could’ve went the other way,” said coach Jim Baron.